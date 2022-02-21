Why IRCTC a boon for Indian Railway Passengers?

Mumbai, India, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — IRCTC has become synonym to the Indian railway system these days as the major of the transactions that happened in this e-age is through online portals and at that IRCTC has got more visits every hour than any of the Indian sites of retail merchandise we know. It has a very robust internet and intranet in place which enables millions of users to log-in at the same time and book the ticket for their journey.

IRCTC, not only offer all these services, it also enables the users check live PNR status, booking progress, can put a cancellation request and so on and so forth which enables the users to book, check and cancel the ticket in a hassle free manner. No more getting up early and standing in that long queue if you have already planned your journey in advance.

IRCTC’s website is an internet portal where you get options to book online ticket commonly referred as e-ticket and has different function, one can avail different quotas as in general, TATKAL which opens up one day prior to the date of journey.

Different people have different experience through IRCTC services some have found it hassle free, some have found that it does not work for them in peak hours as it may be a technical glitch which they claim could be done better. But it has been observed that Indian Train have always been on an endeavor to do something new and keep on bringing new user friendly experiences, be it selecting a station for boarding or cancelling partial tickets even you can book the tickets for premium TATKAL which has recently been introduced in the IRCTC portal to enable the people with urgent traveling requirements, so they can get a ticket and commence the journey.

Like everything has its good and bad so does IRCTC but that does not change the fact, without this site none of our lives would have been easier, after all who would want to stand in that hour long queue when it’s a click away. IRCTC has helped us many way by saving our time, our resources and money.