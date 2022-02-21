Delaware Among Top Places in U.S. For Overall Affordability

Wilmington, DE, United States, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Delaware, perhaps most well-known for having no statewide sales tax, continues to top the charts as one of the U.S.’s most affordable places to live. While most northeastern states rank among those with the highest property tax burdens, property taxes throughout Delaware remain among the lowest in the United States. Delaware is the sixth lowest, according to a 2021 report from WalletHub. These lower costs of homeownership result in 75% of the state’s households owning their own home.

Three-quarters of the state’s homeowners spend less than $2,000 a month on housing and about 85% of the state’s renters spend less than $1,500 a month on housing, according to Delaware Prosperity Partnership.

Over the last decade, Delaware also has the fastest-growing population along the nation’s northeast corridor. Delaware is located at the center of the U.S.’s largest consumer market. Its central geographic location and the presence of a diverse industrial base combine to create a wide variety of business and earning opportunities, contributing to a statewide median income of $68,287, based on the American Community Survey collected by the U.S. Census Bureau.

All of these attributes, combined with its business-friendly tax structure, make Delaware one of the most affordable choices for businesses looking to locate here and workers thinking of a move.

“Since DPP began three years ago, we have closed 45 projects, which include businesses new to the Delaware market and Delaware-located businesses choosing to grow here,” explained DPP CEO and President Kurt Foreman. “Combined, these projects are expected to result in more than $1.39 billion in capital investment and nearly 5,000 new jobs in Delaware. These figures not only speak to the collaborative nature of the DPP model, but also underscore Delaware’s can’t-be-beat value proposition, from excellence in education and health care, easy access to one of the best coastlines in the U.S. and one of the most affordable places in the country.”

###

About Delaware Prosperity Partnership

Delaware Prosperity Partnership leads Delaware’s economic development efforts to attract, grow and retain businesses; to build a stronger entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem; and to support private employers in identifying and developing talent. The DPP team works with site selectors, executives and developers focused on where to locate or grow a business and helps with reviewing potential sites, cost-of-living analyses and funding opportunities, including available tax credits and incentives. DPP advances a culture of innovation in Delaware, working with innovators and startups to spotlight and celebrate successes and connect them with the resources they need to succeed. DPP and its partnerships throughout Delaware support and advance the missions of companies of all sizes and sectors.