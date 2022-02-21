Affordable Accommodation and Hospitality in South Africa

Midrand, South Africa, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Finding proper accommodation for a business stay or a venue for holding a business meeting in Pretoria can be challenging, especially if you’re visiting the city amidst its sprawling business seasons. Luckily, the Gallagher Hotel & Conference Centre takes care of this problem. With around 104 rooms equipped with modern amenities and spacious conference halls, they are the best at providing accommodation for both personal and business uses.

The Gallagher Hotel & Conference Centre – What does it offer?

Located in Midrand, The Gallagher Hotel & Conference Centre provides accommodation with utmost convenience for both professional business clients and casual visitors. The various aspects of the hotel are mentioned below.

Stylish and modern rooms

The Gallagher Hotel & Conference Centre provides a balance between luxury and affordability. It offers a total of 104 rooms which consist of 96 deluxe single or double bedrooms and 8 inter-leading family rooms. They are perfect for any visitor, whether they are leisure travellers or business professionals. Each of the rooms come with en-suite bathrooms, air-conditioning, wireless internet access, satellite flat-screen television and an executive work desk and chair.

Some of the other amenities offered by the hotel include a buffet restaurant with a la carte options, lounge, 24-hour reception service, on-site parking, transport, and shuttle services available by prior arrangement, laundry and valet service, wakeup call and baggage storage with multi-lingual staff to help you with your needs.

Convenient and spacious conference facilities

The Gallagher Hotel & Conference Centre provides conference facilities that can host up to 50 delegates. They cater to corporate guests providing them with utmost convenience. The conference halls are suitable for any business budget, boasting WIFI internet access, stationery, and audio-visual accessories. The venue is perfect for any formal or informal meetings and delegations with all catering done by the in-house hospitality team. Catering includes coffee, croissants or muffins on arrival, tea/coffee cakes and breakfast, lunch or dinner, depending on the package selected and the client’s requirement.

Buffet-style restaurant

The Gallagher Hotel & Conference Centre has a buffet-style restaurant that provides exquisite breakfast and dinner buffets that vary every day. Dishes include an exciting mix of local South African cuisine. At Coffee @ Gallagher, you can treat yourself to wraps, pitas or tramezzinis from a light A la Carte menu or take in the fresh aromas of coffees, teas, cappuccino’s, espresso’s, hot chocolate and other beverages.

Exciting specials

There are special events held at the Gallagher Hotel & Conference Centre from time to time. Specials such as Weekend specials, Year-end specials and Black Friday offer accommodation at special discounts.

If you’re interested in booking accommodation at https://www.thegallagherhotel.co.za/, visit https://www.thegallagherhotel.co.za/.

About The Gallagher Hotel & Conference Centre

The Gallagher Hotel & Conference Centre, located in the Midrand business district, provides affordable accommodation and conference centres for business and casual purposes. It provides more than 100 rooms full of modern amenities coupled with high-quality conference facilities.

Contact:

31 Gallagher Ave, Halfway House

Midrand, 1685, Gauteng, South Africa

Tel: 010 109 5891