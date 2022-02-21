Vivek Agarwal, EdTech Expert & Founder of Liqvid to Speak at the SHAPE Education Event

Noida, India, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — SHAPE Education, a thought leadership program focused on the future of education, has featured Vivek Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Liqvid as the expert speaker at their online event SHAPE Live: What do you mean ‘personalised learning’? on 1 March 2022.

The event aims to inspire conversations and bring forward ideas to close the gaps in shaping teaching and learning to meet individual learner needs. EdTech delivers on the promise of providing access to learning through platforms and apps. But there is much more that needs to be done to make learning truly student-centric.

The SHAPE Live event seeks to bring perspectives on personalization and the value it can bring to learning—not just at an individual learner level but in how it can impact education as a whole. Vivek Agarwal said, “Personalization has been the holy grail in eLearning. Now it is considered the desideratum of all eLearning systems. Covid really accelerated the adoption of hybrid models, especially remote learning—teacher assisted and self-learning. And that has further put the spotlight on the topic of personalized learning. However, much of eLearning systems and content are created with a one-size-fits-all mind mindset and minimal personalization.”

“To address the gaps, we are working on a framework that combines learning insights, advanced mathematics and AI/ML to create personalized learning experiences for learners with a single-minded goal to enhance learning effectiveness significantly. Our framework construes eLearning as a multi-modal system—especially around the following three dimensions: Cognitive State (proficiency) of the learner (cognitive agent), Individual Learning Style (style agent) and Emotional State of the learner (emotional agent)” he added.

He said, “I’ll be sharing how we’ve built these engines using a large amount of data, our learnings and the challenges we faced.”

AI-powered learning opens a world of possibilities in the education system worldwide. By automating repetitive tasks and by deeply analyzing students’ performance, AI can optimize educators’ time and resources. Places with a shortage of quality teachers can greatly benefit from the value AI brings.

The SHAPE Education initiative is supported by Cambridge University Press & Assessment and Cambridge Judge Business School. The SHAPE Live: What do you mean ‘personalised learning’? event will live broadcast to the Cambridge University Press & Assessment YouTube channel at 12:00 – 12:00 PM GMT and is open to an unlimited global audience.

To learn more about the event, another expert speaker, and how to register, visit https://shape-education.org/shape-live.

About Liqvid

Liqvid eLearning Services (Liqvid) is a trusted digital learning content development and hosted LMS partner to the world’s leading publishers, educational institutions, and enterprises for two decades. Liqvid is the pioneer in ELT and offers off-the-shelf content, language LMS, and AI-powered tools for personalized learning to the education and professional development industries. Visit https://liqvid.com for more information.

Media contact: marketing@liqvid.com