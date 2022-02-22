Stainless Steel Round Bar Manufacturer, Supplier, Stockist in India – Girish Metal India

Mumbai, India, 2022-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — Girish Metal India is the leading Stainless Steel Round Bar Manufacturers, Suppliers in India. Stainless Steel Round Bar is a tough austenitic stainless steel grade that’s used in a wide range of applications. We are a well-known 20mm Stainless Steel Round Bar Manufacturer, Supplier, Dealer, Stockholder, Importer, and Exporter in India. 20mm Stainless Steel Round Bars are one of our most famous products. Stainless Steel Round Bars are available in a variety of sizes to meet EN, DIN, JIS, ASTM, BS, ASME, and AISI requirements. At our manufacturing facilities, we fabricate all Stainless Steel Round Bar products by using the latest technology.

Manufacturers of Stainless Steel Round Bars, 20mm Stainless Steel Round Rod, ASME SA276 Round Bar, ASTM A479 Round Bar, and ASME SA479 Round Bar in India.

Stainless steel round bars are available in a number of grades and are utilized in a variety of applications. Because of their strength and corrosion resistance, stainless steel round bars are employed. All stainless steel contains chromium. The diameters of ASTM A276 Stainless Steel Round Bars range from 4mm to 500mm, with hex and square bars ranging from 18mm to 57mm. The bars range in length from 1 to 6 meters. Custom sizes and lengths are also available. Stainless Steel 304 Round Bars, Stainless Steel 304L Round Bars, and Stainless Steel 316 Round Bars, among others, are all available from us.

Round Bar ASTM A276 Stainless Steel Round Bar Types

Stainless Steel Round Bars, ASTM A479 Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Round Bars are composed of high-grade stainless steel that has been certified as having the best quality in the industry. These Round Bars are made from genuine assured raw material and come with a material test certificate and hydraulic test certifications with all shipments. Orders for ASTM A479 SS Round Bar in India are guaranteed to arrive quickly at our company. The key reason for this is because we have fantastic reposting and storage facilities for all finished and semi-finished Stainless Steel Round bars

Girish Metal India is a supplier of stainless steel round bars in India.

Because of its dependability and performance, Girish Metal India is one of India’s leading suppliers, dealers, manufacturers, and exporters of Stainless Steel Round Bar. We supply/export Stainless Steel Round Bars to Indian ports in the quantity of 55 containers per month to a variety of customers.

