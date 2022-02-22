Celebrate Spring! Art in Bloom: Festival of Fine Arts & Flowers

ORLANDO, FL, 2022-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — Celebrate the return of spring with Art in Bloom: Festival of Fine Arts and Flowers, a museum-wide showcase of floral interpretations, antique dealers, and lifestyle designs to inspire everyone, at the Orlando Museum of Art, March 24-27, 2022, with show hours Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. -5 p.m.

Presented by the Council of 101, this annual springtime fundraiser advances the many educational programs and exhibits of the Museum. The event will feature special events, art auction, curated antiques and an outdoor farmers market and daily entertainment.

“From garden enthusiasts to art interpreters, Art in Bloom has a little something for everyone,” said Joan Kennedy, President of Council of 101. “We’re very excited to host this festival and kickoff spring, bringing a mixture of art and nature’s beauty to Orlando.”

Daily Show Features

Antique Dealers

Appraisal Days

Art Auction

Blooming Orchids

Café 101

Floral Interpretations

Outdoor Farmers Market

Tables in Bloom

The Council of 101 has raised over 12 million dollars for the Orlando Museum of Art’s educational programs and operational expenses over the years.

General Admission Tickets:

$20 Adults / $12 Children (Ages 3-12) / $12 Seniors (60+), Military, First Responders

Tickets for general admission and all events will be sold on Eventbrite beginning February 24th. Admission includes access to the Museum’s current exhibitions, Art in Bloom, and Cafe 101. Parking is available on-site for $5.

Advanced, online ticket purchase is encouraged. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Show Hours:

Friday, March 25, 2022 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 26, 2022 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 27, 2022 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Special Events:

Thursday, March 24

Opening Night Preview party 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. $ 130 per person / Includes show admission Celebrate Art in Bloom at the Opening Night Preview Party benefiting the Orlando Museum of Art with an evening of elegance. Guests will enjoy exquisite culinary creations, beverages, delightful entertainment and complimentary valet parking.



Friday, March 25

VIP Event + Lecture + Book Signing with Guest Speaker Danielle Rollins

Be one of the lucky guests to mix and mingle with Danielle Rollins – tastemaker, trendsetter and author! Enjoy lite bites and libations before her Gracious Living and Stylish Entertaining lecture and have the opportunity to purchase A Home for All Seasons and have it signed by Danielle. Reserved seating for VIP ticket holders. 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. $ 125 per person / Includes show admission



Lecture + Book Signing with Guest Speaker Danielle Rollins Please join us to hear Danielle Rollins speak about Gracious Living and Stylish Entertaining. Following the lecture you will have the opportunity to purchase her book A Home for All Seasons and have it signed. 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. $ 50 per person / Includes show admission



Saturday, March 26

Mystery Home Tour , 11 a.m.; 12 p.m.; 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. $ 45 per person / Includes show admission / Limited capacity Hop on Board! You will be transported by bus from the Orlando Museum of Art to the undisclosed mystery home. Once you arrive you will hear about the beautiful antiques and special features of this awe-inspiring home. This event is has very limited availability and will sell out quickly.

11 a.m.; 12 p.m.; 1 p.m.; 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27

What it’s Worth? Appraisal Days

12:00 – 2:00pm

$10 Per Item / Verbal appraisal only / General admission ticket required

Reservations begin at 11:00am each day

Do you have a family heirloom or interesting “find?” Antiques expert and Show Manager, Charlie Miller, will give you a professional appraisal of your treasure.

Sunday, March 27

Family Fun Activities Engage in a museum scavenger hunt, shop the Outdoor Farmers Market, or escape to the fresh air in Loch Haven Cultural Park for a family picnic. Before you head home, the Orlando Science Center welcomes you to step inside for a visit!



Sunday Jazz Sounds Be swept away by the sounds of Jazz while enjoying a leisurely Sunday at the Museum. Sunny smiles and Southern hospitality are the order of the day in Café 101!



For more information, please visit the website or call 407-896-4231 ext. 254.

For additional photos, click here.

About the Council of 101

The Council of 101 was founded in 1965 to further the cultural development and appreciation of the visual arts in Central Florida. Today, this outstanding group of volunteers comprises an organization of nearly 300 women. These dedicated members devote countless volunteer hours, boundless energy and strong personal skills to annual fund-raising projects that provide significant financial support to the Orlando Museum of Art. This level of support is achieved through the Festival of Trees and the Antiques Art in Bloom: Festival of Fine Arts and Flowers projects. The Council of 101 purchases, through the Corporate Lease Program, Museum-quality prints created by contemporary American artists and gifts them to the Orlando Museum of Art. Prints from this collection may be leased by local businesses through the program administered by the Council of 101. The Council of 101, since its inception, has contributed over $12 million towards art, exhibits, facility renovation and Orlando Museum of Art’s operating expenses.

About the Orlando Museum of Art

The Orlando Museum of Art is located in Orlando’s Historic Loch Haven Park at 2416 North Mills Ave., Orlando, Fla. From I-4 take the Princeton Street exit 85. Drive east on Princeton Street, and at the corner of Princeton and Mills (US Highway 17 / 92), turn left. Go one block to east Rollins Street and turn left. The entrance is the first driveway on the left.

Accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, the Orlando Museum of Art is a Blue Star Museum supported by the Museum’s Board of Trustees, the Ambassadors, Council of 101, Friends of American Art, Acquisition Trust, earned income, contributions from individuals, corporations and foundations, and is sponsored in part by Orange County Government through the Arts & Cultural Affairs Program, the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on the Arts and Culture. The National Endowment provides additional support for the Arts, which believes that a great nation deserves great art.

