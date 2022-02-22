Types of Pipes Available

Posted on 2022-02-22 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

Mumbai, India, 2022-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — Tirox Steel India is one of the largest API 5L PSL1 / PSL2 Pipe Manufacturers in India. API 5L Pipes are available in PSL1 & PSL2. Our manufacturing team makes sure to follow all the national and international quality standards while producing Carbon Steel API 5L Pipe. We manufacture, supply and export API 5L in these materials – API 5L x42API 5L x52API 5L x60API 5L x65API 5L x70API 5L x72API 5L x100.

Types of Pipe Manufacture by Us

ASTM A106 Carbon Steel Pipe, ASTM A53 Carbon Steel Pipe, ASTM 179 Carbon Steel Pipe.

ASTM A312 Stainless Steel Pipes, ASTM A269 SS PIpes, ASTM A268 Steel Pipes, ASTM A213 Stainless Steel Pipe.

ASTM A790 Duplex Steel Pipes, ASTM A789 Duplex Steel Pipes manufacturer & exporter.

ASTM A53 Gr B API 5L Pipe manufacturer in Mumbai, India. PSL 1 & PSL 2 API 5 Pipes.

Manufacturer of API 5L Pipe

Tirox Steel is a leading API 5L PSL1 / PSL2 Pipe Manufacturer in India. We are also API 5L PSL1 / PSL2 Pipe Manufacturer in MumbaiAPI 5L PSL1 / PSL2 Pipe Manufacturer in DelhiAPI 5L PSL1 / PSL2 Pipe Manufacturer in GujaratAPI 5L PSL1 / PSL2 Pipe Manufacturer in Ahmedabad. Choose Tirox Steel India for optimum quality API 5L Pipe that are made with high-grade Carbon Steel which is globally approved with the Best Quality in the business. The main reason being we’ve glorious repositioning facilities and storage facilities for each finished and semi-finished API 5L Pipe.

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution