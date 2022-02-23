Chicago area RnB, indie player Osiris releases new single ‘Euphoria’

CHICAGO, IL, 2022-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of R&B and indie music known as Osiris has released his latest official single, “Euphoria.” It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry. It is the featured single from his six-song EP, “Half Life,” due out early March 2022. Colorful, textured, and appealing to fans of jazz and RnB alike, “Euphoria” introduces Osiris as one of the most intriguing artists of the year so far.

Chicago’s Osiris cites as main artistic influences Earth Wind and Fire, Blood Orange, Parcels, Cortex, Hammock, and Cautious Clay. With an emphasis on clever phrasing, catchy melody hooks and an undeniable back beat, “Euphoria” by Osiris has a little something for everybody.

Asked to describe the overall theme of “Euphoria,” Osiris writes, “My goal with ‘Euphoria’ is to convey the cyclical nature of relationships, toggling between optimism and despondency. Often times these major life choices supplement deeper desires within us for happiness and meaning.”

A veteran horn player with undying family support, Osiris has already bolstered his career with several collaborations at the age of 21. Today, he writes, produces and mixes the music himself, an all-in-one DIY artist for the 21st century.

“Growing up the son of immigrants,” he writes, “my parents never had any experience with art or music growing up. In junior high, my mother enrolled me in band, where I played trombone. I fell in love with jazz, and ended up playing in various groups around Chicago.”

Osiris’ official Twitter describes him as musician and producer Suhaib Qasim, who “after spending years steeped in the language of jazz as a trombonist, now utilizes his eclectic tastes and production capabilities to create unique music in a league of its own.”

“Euphoria” by Osiris is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, R&B and indie fans.

– S. McCauley

Lead Press Release Writer

www.Octiive.com

“Euphoria” by Osiris —

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/0XAewdoVOzI3Ub1EWKHg4r

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/euphoria/1608419304

YouTube: https://youtu.be/kcioziOI4f8

Official Websites —

Twitter: @_osiris1