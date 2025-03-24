Ensure Safe Drinking Water with Reliable Water Test Kits – Available in Wollaston

Wollaston, UK, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — SimplexHealth, a leading provider of water testing solutions, offers a comprehensive range of easy-to-use water test kits and professional laboratory water analysis. Ensuring safe drinking water is essential for health, and SimplexHealth provides quick, reliable, and accurate testing for homes, businesses, and outdoor water sources.

With affordable at-home test kits and UKAS-accredited (ISO 17025) laboratory services, customers can identify potential contaminants and take the necessary steps to improve their water quality.

Why Water Testing is Essential

Drinking water can contain harmful contaminants, including bacteria, lead, nitrates, chlorine, and heavy metals. These pollutants may come from aging plumbing, agricultural runoff, or environmental pollution.

Common signs of contamination include:

Unusual taste or odors such as chlorine, sulfur, or metallic smells

Discoloration or cloudiness in water

Scale buildup or stains on sinks and appliances

Health issues such as stomach discomfort or skin irritation

Regular water testing ensures peace of mind and helps prevent health risks such as gastrointestinal illnesses, lead poisoning, and Legionella exposure.

SimplexHealth Water Testing Solutions

Instant Water Test Kits – Quick and Easy Results

For on-the-spot water analysis, SimplexHealth offers Dip-Wait-Read water test kits. These single-use kits provide instant results and are designed for testing tap water, wells, boreholes, rainwater, ponds, and springs.

Each kit includes:

Easy-to-follow instructions

Color comparison charts for accurate readings

Tests for key water quality factors such as pH, chlorine, hardness, nitrates, and heavy metals

Ideal for homeowners, property managers, and field testing, these kits provide a fast and simple way to detect common water contaminants.

Laboratory Water Testing – Professional and Reliable

For a more detailed water analysis, SimplexHealth provides laboratory testing services in partnership with a UKAS ISO 17025 accredited laboratory. This option is recommended for detecting:

Bacteria, including E. coli and Legionella

Heavy metals such as lead, mercury, and arsenic

Pesticides, nitrates, and other pollutants

How it Works:

Order a laboratory test kit

Collect a water sample following the provided instructions

Send the sample to the lab in a pre-paid package

Receive a detailed water quality report with expert recommendations

This service is essential for landlords, businesses, food industries, and healthcare facilities that require in-depth water safety assessments.

Choosing the Right Water Test Kit

Not all water sources have the same contaminants. SimplexHealth offers a variety of kits to suit different needs:

Basic test kits for chlorine, pH, and hardness

Advanced kits for lead, nitrates, and heavy metals

Legionella test kits for landlords and businesses

Lab analysis kits for comprehensive water reports

Customers can compare single-use kits, multi-packs, and photometer-based test kits to find the best option for their needs.

Order Your Water Test Kit Today

Take control of your water quality and safety with SimplexHealth’s trusted testing solutions. Browse the full range of test kits or contact the team for expert advice.

Phone: 01933 664746 – Call today to learn more about water testing and ensure your drinking water is safe.

