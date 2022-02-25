Modular Chiller Market: Surging Industrial Use of Cooling Systems across Geographies to Boost Market Growth – Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Modular Chiller Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Worldwide modular chiller sales are estimated at US$ 3.7 Bn for 2022. As per detailed industry analysis, the global modular chiller market is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of around 5.2% from 2022 to 2032.

Report Attributes Details Modular Chiller Market Size (2021A) ~US$ 3.5 Bn Estimated Market Value (2022E) ~US$ 3.7 Bn Forecast Market Value (2032F) ~US$ 6.2 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 5.2% CAGR

Key Segments Covered in Modular Chiller Industry Research

Modular Chiller Market By Product Type : Compressor Chillers Screw Chillers Centrifugal Chillers Scroll Chillers Reciprocating Chillers Absorption Chillers

Modular Chiller Market By Capacity : Up to 30 Ton Modular Chillers 30 – 50 Ton Modular Chillers 50 -70 Ton Modular Chillers 70 – 100 Ton Modular Chillers 100 – 150 Ton Modular Chillers Above 150 Ton Modular Chillers

Modular Chiller Market By Cooling Technology: Air-cooled Modular Chillers Water-cooled Modular Chillers Evaporative Condensed Modular Chillers

Modular Chiller Market By Coolant Type : R134A Modular Chillers R744 Modular Chillers R717 Modular Chillers HCFC (R2, R123, R124, R151) Modular Chillers HCS (R600A, R290) Modular Chillers R407C Modular Chillers R404A Modular Chillers R410A Modular Chillers R448A Modular Chillers R449A Modular Chillers Others

Modular Chiller Market By End-use Sector : Commercial Modular Chillers Corporate Offices Data Centers Hospitality Sector Industrial Modular Chillers Chemicals & Petrochemicals Healthcare Plastics & Polymers Food & Beverages Oil & Gas Energy & Power Automotive Discrete Manufacturing

Modular Chiller Market By Region : North America Modular Chiller Market Latin America Modular Chiller Market Europe Modular Chiller Market East Asia Modular Chiller Market South Asia & Oceania Modular Chiller Market MEA Modular Chiller Market



Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product type, compressed chillers is expected to remain most attractive segment in the global modular chiller market and surpass a valuation of US$ 4 Bn by 2032.

By capacity, above 150 ton modular chillers are projected to account for the highest valuation of US$ 3 Bn, increasing at a promising CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period.

On the basis of cooling technology, water cooled modular chillers are likely to grow 1.6X in value and create revenue worth US$ 3 Bn by 2032.

The Middle East & Africa region is expected to generate a valuation of US$ 91 Mn by 2032.

The North America market is set to witness a CAGR of 3.9% over the same period.

Utilization of modular chillers in the industrial sector is projected to surge 1.6X by 2032.

“Increasing installation of cooling systems for commercial purposes to surge demand for modular chillers in the near future,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Fact.MR has profiled the following key modular chiller manufacturers in its report – Airwoods, Amrta, Blue Star Ltd., Carrier Corporation, Changzhou Vrcoolertech Refrigeration Co., Ltd, Daikin Industries, Ltd, Dekon, Euroklimat, Frigel Firenze S.p.A., Gree Electric Appliances, Inc., Haier Group, Hitachi Air Conditioning, Holtop, HUALI GROUP CO., LTD, Ingersoll Rand, Jiangsu Huazhao Refrigeration Equipment CO., Ltd., Jinan Mgreenbelt Machinery Co., Ltd., Johnson Controls, LG Electronics, McQuay Air-Conditioning Ltd, Midea Group, Mitsubishi Electric, Multistack, LLC., PowerWorld, Ruidong, Senho Machinery (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd, Shanghai Elan Industry Co., Ltd, Shanghai Shenglin M&E Technology Co., Ltd., Trane Technologies plc.

These key market players are constantly innovating product designs to meet modern-day challenges pertaining to component placement in the engine environment.

Some of the recent market developments are:

Frigel Firenze S.p.A., in 2019 , launched a new modular chiller named the 3FX chiller. Theses chillers are available in 12 different models, out of which, 7 models come with screw compressors while the remaining are scroll compressors.

in , launched a new modular chiller named the 3FX chiller. Theses chillers are available in 12 different models, out of which, 7 models come with screw compressors while the remaining are scroll compressors. Trane Technologies plc, in 2019, acquired Arctic Chiller Group to enhance its product portfolio of high-efficiency water-cooled and air-cooled modular chillers and the enhancement of magnetic bearing chillers for the application of process cooling and commercial HAVC application.

Similarly, recent developments related to the market are tracked and presented in the comprehensive study.

