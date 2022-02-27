The Barnstone Studios Launches New Website

Posted on 2022-02-27 by in Education // 0 Comments

Thurmont, USA, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The Barnstone Studios is pleased to announce they have launched a new website to better serve their clients. The new website features a clean design and simple navigation, allowing individuals to easily access the information they need to determine whether the art classes suit their needs.
At The Barnstone Studios, Roger Brinker teaches classical art education that nurtures each individual’s artistic potential to help them become stronger artists through the Barnstone method. Through the website, interested individuals can learn more about the classes with live online courses and self-study courses readily available. Scholarships are also available for qualifying students. In addition to information about available classes, the website features a blog, art supply store, books, and examples of Myron’s artwork.
The Barnstone Studios is dedicated to training artists in the Barnstone method, providing them with guidance to strengthen their art skills and help artists find their voice through art. The studio opened in 1977 and has since become a virtual studio to enrich artists’ techniques wherever they are. The new website is making art education more accessible to beginner and experienced artists.
Anyone interested in learning about the new website or the services offered can find out more by visiting The Barnstone Studios website or by calling 1-301-788-6241.
About The Barnstone Studios: The Barnstone Studios is an art education studio that teaches the Barnstone method to students of all skill levels. Classes are available online and as self-study courses to allow individuals to learn wherever they are and at their convenience. Classes are taught by Roger Brinker, who was trained by the studio’s founder, Myron Barnstone.
 
Company: The Barnstone Studios
Address: 202 A East Main Street
City: Thurmont
State: MD
Zip code: 21788
Telephone number: 1-301-788-6241
Email address: barnstonedvd@gmail.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution