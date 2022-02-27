MSM hosts Think-In US session about student recruitment in Africa

Mebane, NC, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ — International Education platform M Square Media (MSM) had its MSM Think-In US session on Feb. 17 around the theme, “A Localized Approach to Recruitment in Africa.” Sustainable campus practice was the discussion topic at MSM Think-In US session.

The webinar, moderated by Dr. George F. Kacenga, assistant vice president of University Partnerships, featured guest thought leaders Sanjay Harryparshad, Commercial Specialist, U.S. Commercial Service in South Africa; and Ikenna Mgbakogu, MSM Regional Head – Africa.

“A lot of the countries in Africa have been plunged into a recession,” shared Harryparshad, explaining the effect of the pandemic on the continent. “We’re seeing the depreciation of African currency against the US Dollar which makes studying in the United States a lot more expensive for the traditional African student.”

Mr. Harryparshad added that “The sheer volume of students that are going to be coming out of this continent in the next 10 years warrants US universities’ spending time recruiting in the continent. There are ways we can mitigate the costs or keep the costs low,” said Harryparshad.

On return on investment, Harryparshad commented: “There is also a lack of awareness across the board about the two-year college system and the 2+2 transfer agreement. I don’t think it’s well-understood… The community college system can play a big part. It helps lower the cost for the first two years and get students into the system at an affordable level.”

“Most institutions bundle Africa as one and put all programs together. But there is a lot of targeted marketing that could be done which could go along the lines of program offerings that are specific to different markets based on demand” expressed Mgbakogu.

During the webinar for participants based in the United States, the forum addressed issues related to the state of international student recruitment in Africa, how effective the current strategies are, and how a localized approach to recruitment may contribute to a more sustainable campus practice.

“There were great insights exchanged and I’m sure everybody has learned a lot today,” said Kacenga. “We’re excited to apply what we’ve learned to the recruitment efforts of our respective institutions.”

MSM Think-In is a series of webinars that offers a close look at the latest trends and development across the higher education industry. Hosted by MSM, the series aims to incite further thinking, critique or action across participants coming from the international education sector based from different parts of the world.

About M Square Media (MSM)

M Square Media (MSM) is a leading international education company that establishes global or in-country offices and offers education management, an AI-powered student recruitment marketplace, high-performance student recruitment services, online courses and programs, and a wide range of edtech solutions.

Headquartered in British Columbia in Canada, MSM’s global and in-country office model currently serves about 800+ partner institutions worldwide. Since 2012, it has processed more than 110,000 applications. MSM is present in 17 countries worldwide to provide leading-edge international recruitment, marketing, and business development solutions to partners in the UK, Europe, Canada, US, Australia and New Zealand.

Through these diverse lines of business, MSM delivers targeted numbers in student recruitment to foster sustained institutional growth and cater to every stakeholder in the industry: schools, agents, and keen learners from around the world. It strives for people and community empowerment through education, technology, and partnerships with industry and the academe.

