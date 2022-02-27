GLOBAL LEADER IN MOTION PLASTICS, IGUS SHOWS THE WAY IN ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AND CONSERVATION

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ — World over, plastic has always been in the eye of the storm for the hazard it poses to the environment. Much has been discussed and written about the harmful effects of plastic on environment. In simple terms plastic pollution is the accumulation of plastic objects and particles in the Earth’s environment that adversely affects wildlife, wildlife habitat and humans and the environment overall.

Debunking popular connotations that plastic is the biggest environmental hazard, global leader in motion plastics, Igus GmbH entered the business of manufacturing motion (movable) parts in a machine using high quality plastic, which traditionally was manufactured using various types of metal. At a time when igus was founded in 1964, environmental hazard was unheard of. Even then, igus took it upon itself to make its products which have least environmental impact, and which is recyclable. And since then, have made this the focus of its corporate sustainable activities. Towards this, igus has undertaken various initiatives like plastic recycling, energy chains recycling, tree plantation, etc,

Talking about igus’s recycling program, Deepak Paul, Managing Director, igus India says, “Our polymers do not require lubrication and are optimized for wear. They do not corrode and do not get dirty from grease and dirt doing away with the need for replacement frequently. Together with the lower weight, this ensures that less drive energy must be used, to move a machine part in an application. While on the one hand we make our products, which are environment friendly right at the production stage, igus has also put in place multiple recycling programs which demonstrate our commitment to environmental protection and leave lesser carbon footprint on the environment. Through our sustainability initiatives, we are committed to be the leader in unique and innovative sustainability initiatives just like our products”.

Some of the noteworthy recycling initiatives of igus involves infusing a fresh lease of life into discarded electrical appliances under which trainees transform old computers into functional devices for private use for which igus was awarded the best MINT employer. Titled ‘reguse’, the project involves trainee business unit working on turning the electrical waste produced at igus back into functional electrical devices for personal use. The IT trainees deal with the technology, the industrial business trainees handle the legal issues and a media designer trainee takes care of marketing. Everything from laptops and PCs up to monitors is reconditioned and then offered for sale to igus employees in Cologne, Germany at a reasonable price. Alternatively, the so-called refurbished devices and all proceeds are donated to sustainable and charitable projects.

Another crowning glory project that adds feathers to igus’s cap is its ‘chainge’ recycling program. The ‘chainge’ recycling programme is a green initiative, under this program customers can send discarded energy chains, regardless of the manufacturer to igus for recycling. igus ensure that they will be recycled responsibly and not ending up as landfills along with other plastic waste. For this commitment, in exchange a value voucher is given for their next igus purchase.

Avoidance of CO 2 emissions is another important concern for igus and to achieve this, igus is involved in reforestation initiatives worldwide. From planting 5,000 trees in 2020 and in 2021 igus witnessed a 3X increase in reforestation efforts where igus planted 17,904 trees globally. In India, along with Sankalp Taru Foundation, igus has undertaken a tree planting project to create more biodiversity, soil resilience and a stable water table in the Mahabalipuram region.

There are 3,000 saplings planted on 2 hectares of land – a total of 14 different species, including healing, fruit-bearing and shade-giving plants. Similar initiative was carried out in Pune and another 3000 trees were planted to increase the urban greenery and improve the air quality of the city. Over the next 35 years, they will be able to produce approx 33,971 tonnes of oxygen, bind 12,356 tonnes of CO 2 and filter 762,574,000 litres of water. Careful monitoring and maintenance of the plant locations ensures that over 95% of the seedlings survive.

igus, has also invested in ‘Hydrothermal plastic recycling solution’ start-up, Mura Technology, which converts plastic back to oil, through a 25-minutes chemical recycling method, using water, heat, and pressure. The technology enables plastic, which would otherwise pollute the environment, to be reused as a valuable raw material. Through this investment, igus aims to contribute meaningfully to build a sustainable, circular economy and prevent plastic waste from degrading the environment

As much as igus is committed to providing innovative and cost-effective solutions, it is also committed to making the world cleaner, greener and a safer place by reducing the carbon footprint.

