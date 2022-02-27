Fresh Coat Paint & Stain Provides High-Quality Cabinet Finishing and Refinishing

Independence, MO, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ — Fresh Coat Paint & Stain is pleased to announce they offer high-quality cabinet finishing and refinishing services to help their customers complete the ideal kitchen or bathroom. Instead of replacing cabinets, customers can request finishing or refinishing to refresh the look of their cabinets and keep them looking new.

At Fresh Coat Paint & Stain, their professional team can transform the look of old, worn-out cabinets to give them a fresh appearance for a new look. They work with their customers to select the ideal color to complete the project to their complete satisfaction. Their team keeps customers updated on the progress of their project with minimal inconveniences to produce results that meet their customers’ expectations.

Fresh Coat Paint & Stain is a full-service painting contractor that offers unparalleled customer service with more than 15 years in the industry. They work with customers throughout the area, giving them the professional services they deserve with a stellar reputation for producing superior results. Their goal is to offer every customer the most pleasant experience possible.

The professional team at Fresh Coat Paint & Stain is highly skilled and pays exceptional attention to detail to ensure every project is completed with a professional finish. They are committed to upholding the highest standards of service and professionalism with full licensing, insurance, and accreditation to give their customers peace of mind.

Anyone interested in learning about high-quality cabinet finishing and refinishing can find out more by visiting the Fresh Coat Paint & Stain website or by calling 1-816-803-5199.

About Fresh Coat Paint & Stain : Fresh Coat Paint & Stain is a full-service painting contractor with a stellar reputation for quality services, including interior and exterior painting, cabinet finishing, barn staining, deck staining and power washing, and epoxy flooring. They pride themselves on providing professional service with prompt, quality results. They are fully licensed and insured with a guarantee of the best workmanship.

Company : Fresh Coat Paint and Stain

Contact : Andrew Faron

Address : 3011 Frontage Rd, Suite C, Independence, MO 64057

Phone : 1-816-803-5199

Email : afreshcoat@gmail.com

Website : https://www.freshpaintkc.com