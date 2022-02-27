OEC Rentals: Offers the Best Heavy-Equipment Rentals in the US

OEC Rentals provides a plethora of well-maintained heavy equipment rentals in the US. You can get a premium quality excavator, glycol heater, morooka, articulated dump truck rental from the firm. Check their website for more information right away.

Oakdale, PA, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ — OEC Rentals is a firm that provides high-quality rental equipment for your projects. The company can get you exceptional equipment like a ground thaw machine. OEC focuses on quality and thus, maintains its rental equipment regularly. You’ll find excavators, dump trucks, morookas, heaters, crawlers, tractors, etc. Thus, if you’re launching a construction project, we recommend hiring equipment from OEC in the US.

A spokesperson of the firm said, “Our equipment is safe to use. We work with some of the biggest manufacturers in the market. Our expert technicians pay close attention to the equipment regularly. They are dedicated to upholding the integrity of our clients and providing equipment that is safe to use!”

OEC has an established reputation for its excavator rental in Pittsburgh. The equipment provided by them on rentals are of reputed manufacturers like Volvo, Komatsu, Morooka, CAT, Hitachi, etc. You can check out their products on their website. If you’re not clear about the kind of equipment you need, they can help you by suggesting the right kind of heavy equipment that are suitable for different project requirements. Thus, we recommend contacting the firm today and finding out the kind of equipment you should get!

About the Company

OEC Rentals is a firm that was founded in 1989. It provides a long line of extremely reliable earth-moving equipment. They work with the best manufacturers like CAT, Volvo, Komatsu, etc. OEC’s inventory includes articulated off-road equipment like 6×6 dump trucks, and long-reach excavators. The expert technicians of the rental firm maintain their equipment regularly. The company is dedicated to its clients and seeks to assure safety and operational processes.

Contact Information

Address: OEC Rentals PO Box 177 300 Stop Street, Oakdale, PA 15071

Phone: (724) 693-9188

Cell: (412) 736-2821

Email: info@oecrentals.com