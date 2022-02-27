TAKE 5: 5 Jazz Greats perform 5 Jazz Legends @ Aretha’s Jazz Cafe – March 10

DETROIT, USA, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ — Audiences loved the latest Unlimited Sky Production so much, it’s coming back! TAKE 5: 5 Jazz Greats perform 5 Jazz Legends returns to Aretha’s Jazz Café on March 10 at 8pm. Detroit area talent will have folks snapping their fingers, tapping their feet, and swaying to the beats and blends of timeless tunes.

Nightclub darling, Paul King warms things up with favorites from Frank Sinatra. Smoke Jones stays the course with sultry songs of Nat King Cole. Kenny Watson’s glottal stylings of Leon Thomas mesmerize, and few can emulate the late Louis Armstrong like renowned trumpeter David Greene. Joining this month’s lineup is Tony Camilletti honoring the music world’s beloved legend, Tony Bennett. Accompanying the entertainers are Scott Gwinnell on piano, Takasi Lio on upright bass, and Terrance Neal on drums. The salute is hosted by Producer and Performer, Sky Covington with comedian Mike Bonner narrating.

Jazz elites and newcomers alike will be caught up in this era-spanning tribute at the historic Aretha’s Jazz Café located in the Music Hall lobby, 350 Madison Street, Detroit. Tickets for The Preservation of Jazz – Out of the Mouth of Jazz Music Series, TAKE 5: 5 Jazz Greats perform 5 Jazz Legends are $35 presale only. The intimate setting makes for a fabulous ambience and seating is limited. Save your spot for March 10th by purchasing online at EventBrite.

For photos, interviews, or more information contact Nicole Freeman Management at nicolefreemanmanagement@gmail.com or 248.383.3385