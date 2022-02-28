Global Connected Worker Solutions Market Is Projected To Expand At A Ginormous CAGR Of Around 23% By 2030

Global False Eyelashes Sales from 2016 to 2020 Vs Market Outlook for 2021 to 2031

Growing consumption of beauty products by different age groups globally the use of false eyelashes has grown up over past half decades. Historically, from 2016-20, false eyelash requirement increased at CAGR 5.8%.

Globally, developments and changes in the personal care industry have grown dramatically in recent years. With growing requirement for personal care products, demand for false eyelashes also increased. The personal care industry poised to expand at 5.2% CAGR from 2021 to 2031 and be valued over US$ 460 billion by 2031.

Women who are willing to spend a lot of money on cosmetics has driven the growth of false eyelashes market. There has also been a substantial rise in spending on premium cosmetic products. False eyelashes accounts for an adequate share on global personal care and cosmetic market. Two of the leading countries accounted for 22.4% of the global market share and witnessing for a steady CAGR 5.3%.

False eyelashes makes a unique impact on women looks which increase length and volume of eyelashes. False eyelashes have reduced parlor visit for women pertaining urgent makeup to attend party or outing. Considering these statistics and shift in dynamics, the market for false eyelashes is forecast to expand at a steady CAGR of more than 6.1% over the coming 10 years.

False Eyelashes Market Insights Segmentation

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Latin America

Oceani

Middle East & Africa

By Product

Regular False Eyelashes Coloured False Eyelashes Individual False Eyelashes Decorative False Eyelashes Accent False Eyelashes Others



Essential Takeaways from the False Eyelashes Market Insights Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the False Eyelashes Market Insights.

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the False Eyelashes Market Insights.

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets.

Current trends influencing the scenario of the False Eyelashes Market Insights.

Important queries related to the False Eyelashes Market Insights addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the False Eyelashes Market Insights? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the False Eyelashes Market Insights during the forecast period (2021-2031)? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in specific region? How are the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for keyword? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in particular region?

