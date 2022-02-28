Sales Of Global Automotive Wipers Expanded At A CAGR Of 5% Over 2030

Market SnapshotNewly released data from Fact.MR states that global sales of automotive wipers will surpass US$ 4.1 Bn by the end of 2021. As per the report, the market is expected to reach US$ 6.4 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 forecast period, recording a CAGR worth 4.5%. Passenger cars are likely to remain key shareholders, generating 45% revenue throughout the assessment period.Key Points Covered in Automotive Wiper Industry Analysis

Automotive Wiper Market Segmentation

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Latin America

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

By Blade Type

Traditional Bracket Blades

Low-Profile Beam Blades

Hybrid Blades

