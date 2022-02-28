Demolition Specialists E Luke Greene Marks 60 Years of Business

Johnson City, Tennessee, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — Premier demolition expert E Luke Green has become the go-to choice for safe and professional services thanks to building a well–deserved reputation as a ‘safe pair of hands in the building industry.

2022 will see the Johnson City-based full-service demolition and environmental business celebrate an incredible 60 years in the industry.

A company spokesman said their longevity was down to delivering best practices in the commercial construction industry to clients of all sizes across the eastern United States.

“The goal of every project is to leave our customers with a perfectly prepared job site that suits their building or renovation needs. We are fully equipped to handle the most complex demolition, asbestos and lead abatement projects in the nation,” the spokesman said.

E Luke Greene Company performs all types of commercial, industrial, government and even residential demolition projects. Their skilled crews handle selective interior demolition projects with all proper safety equipment and training.

Their extensive fleet of demolition excavators, loaders, material processors and roll-off disposal and recycling trucks allows them to mobilize and finish the job quickly and safely.

The company has experience working in sensitive facilities such as hospitals and industrial manufacturing facilities. Other notable project types include wastewater treatment plants, bridges, government buildings and several NASCAR racetracks facilities.

Core competencies include complete building demolition, selective structural demolition with engineered shoring, interior “white box” demolition, floor prep and concrete demolition.

Their teams are also adept at managing and dealing with roll-off and recycling, asbestos and lead abatement projects, engineered shoring, and robotic concrete demolition.

Their concrete cutting and core drilling services are also deployed in every commercial or industrial construction project. Their top of the line equipment and trained saw operators can handle the most demanding concrete removal projects. These include slab sawing, wire sawing and track sawing and core drilling.

For more information about their services:

Phone: 423 926`1151

Email: info@elukegreene.com

Website: https://elukegreene.com/