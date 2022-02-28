An international Collaboration of Vision11 with Pollard

Surat, Gujarat, India, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — The BigMan -Pollard joined hands with the top Fantasy Sports Platform Vision11, being the first foreign player associating with this platform. Who doesn’t know about this great all-rounder, the one who can hit balls beyond the human visionary! His magnificent presence in the cricket stadium is evidence of his contribution to cricket.

Kieron Adrian Pollard is a Trinidadian cricketer. He captains the West Indies cricket team in limited-overs cricket and Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL. An aggressive all-rounder, Pollard is a medium-pace bowler and big-hitting batsman in the middle-order. Pollard made its way to the biggest T20 league, by outshining performance in Champions Premier League 2009 and Big Bash League. Pollard qualified for the IPL 2010 auction and made his IPL debut with team Mumbai Indians. Pollard made and broke many records with his outstanding cricket innings.

After touching all the dimensions of the Cricket stadium, the destroyer is ready to explore the new face of Cricket – Fantasy Sports. Now, he is debuting on a fantasy sports platform with vision11 and we’ll surely witness the stunning performance here as well.

Both Vision11 and Kieron Pollard dropped the curtain from this big collaboration on their respective Instagram handles Vision11 and Pollard on February 9, 2022. Pollard wore the Vision11 jersey in the announcement post and made it official. The whole Vision11 family is thrilled to interact with BigMan.

Parth Rawal (CEO) said that “I am personally a big fan of Pollard and we’re quite excited to join hands with him. He knows his game and is willing to explore the new dimension of Cricket. I hope Pollard fans will get to know more about Fantasy Sports through him. His presence on the ground always makes a huge difference whether he is playing for WI or in IPL. And we’re hoping to get the same thrill on our platform – vision11

Benefits from this Collaboration

This collaboration is going to open unlimited opportunity. While the vision11 platform gets a lot of benefits having such a big face in its squad, users will also get more excitement, higher commitment, bigger rewards, and better options.

Pollard is a well-known name in the world of cricket, this collaboration will build a community of Pollard Fans, who are willing to follow what he is doing.

With his popularity and fan following there will be a huge boost in reaching out to the Cricket Fans, who are not aware of such a golden opportunity of playing their favourite game.

His popularity will increase the credibility of the platform and will open multiple windows of opportunities to reach out to sportsmen and cricket fans.

Increase in the number of opportunities available in Cricket.

Chances to earn more, as now platform will attract more users and investors.

About Vision11.

Vision11 is the flagship product of Vision11 Sports Private Limited. India’s Biggest Sports Gaming platform offers Indian sports’ fans a platform to showcase their sports knowledge. The Fantasy Sports Platform allow its users to play more than 6+ fantasy sports and can make real money by using their sports skills & knowledge.

The platform covers all sorts of leagues for all sports to provide opportunities for all. With advanced features like daily bonus, giveaways, series leader board, no commission, lowest entry fee, instant withdrawal, and 24*7 customer support, the platform has become one of the leading Fantasy Sports Platform of the country in a short time.

The Vision11 Fantasy Sports platform team is growing rapidly and even real players or celebs are showing interest in the platform by making the collaborations. After Pollard, what do you think who’ll be the next to become part of Vision11?