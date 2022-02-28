Join InvoZone at MWC 2022 & Explore Digital Solutions to Redefine the Future of Your Enterprise

Toronto, Canada, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — InvoZone is thrilled to be exhibiting its innovations in the software development industry to prospects and fellow event attendees, at MWC this year, happening from February 28 to March 3. This opportunity to bring diversified digital solutions and ideas to MWC will redefine how we look at the world around us brimming with revolutionary technologies and how everything encircles connectivity and data analytics, at its finest. Because the evolution in connectivity goes beyond all that is ordinary and conventional.

MWC is one of the biggest and the most influential connectivity events to happen in Barcelona, Spain. The significance of the MWC event is dictated by a pool of global tech giants and world-renowned companies participating in it, such as Microsoft, Google, AWS, Salesforce, Meta, Ericsson, et al. Additionally, MWC showcases over 1500 exhibiting companies, and 1,000 expert speakers from around 180+ countries.

This year MWC highlights 6 core areas of focus i.e. 5G connect, advancing AI, cloud net, fintech, internet of everything, and tech horizon – without which it is impossible to imagine a modern high-tech business landscape.

Likewise, InvoZone strongly believes in the limitless and exemplary applications of AI to develop conversational interfaces for deeper, more personalized, customer experiences. Moreover, InvoZone’s proven work history in fintech, healthcare, connectivity, eCommerce, manufacturing, and logistics is helping global clients create value all the while focusing on inclusivity in exceedingly changing markets.

Therefore, this 5-day MWC event will bring a unique opportunity for InvoZone’s exhibitors to converse with leading business leaders, influential technologists, & entrepreneurs to build next-generation solutions and transform the ways in which businesses work to refine their processes in more substantial, and sustainable ways.

“The change-enabling mindsets, digital knowledge exchange, disrupting technologies, eminent ideas and can-do attitude necessary to aid and nurture innovation will be at the center of attention for InvoZone at MWC 2022”, says CEO Furqan Aziz.

From forming meaningful connections with mobile and tech industry influencers to future-focused thought leadership, MWC is the place to have it all. Our exhibitors will present the latest ideas and most workable solutions to accelerate business productivity, scalability and flexibility through emerging technologies, tools, and techniques.

Hear about trending technologies that will impact the future of your IT infrastructure, right from Hall 1 Stand 1G30 Booth #1. So join our team at MWC to explore solutions to redefine the future of your enterprise.