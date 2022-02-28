Citrus Consulting is Awarded the Partner Digital Transformation Award (EMEA) 2021

“The Citrus Consulting Team shares their delight at being vested the Partner Digital Transformation Award at the VMware Partner Achievement Awards 2021.”

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — Citrus Consulting is pleased to announce that it has been named the winner of the Partner Digital Transformation Award (EMEA), a category of the VMware Partner Achievement Awards for 2021. Citrus Consulting has been recognized for its ability to deliver VMware solutions that assist customers in migrating to modern, cloud-centric architectures and progressing their digital transformation journeys.

Recognized as the VMware Principal Partner, Citrus Consulting has long deployed the acclaimed cloud computing company’s professional services along with end-to-end consulting services for Datacenter, Desktop Virtualization, Network Virtualization and Cloud infrastructures.

The renowned VMware cloud platform integratively works with fellow software cloud systems from Oracle, Google, Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM amongst many others to build highly resourceful hybrid environments. This ensures clients gain the most out of their existing IT infrastructure as the interface provides maximum innovation, agility and flexibility for all users.

Officials at the VMware company conveyed their thoughts on the accolade: “VMware is proud to see Citrus Consulting honored in the Digital Transformation category, and we are encouraged by their continued dedication to providing comprehensive solutions that result in exceptional customer outcomes.”

This credit of achievement is particularly remarkable as the Awards honor regional and global alliance winners in collaboration with International Data Corporation (IDC), which assisted in reviewing and evaluating award submissions against each category’s specific criteria. The VMware Partner Achievement Awards categories include Partner Digital Transformation, Partner Innovation, Partner Lifecycle Services, Partner Value, and Partner Social Impact.

Dan Sithambaram, the Middle East and Africa Director of Technology Innovation and Customer Success for Citrus Consulting Services shared “Citrus Consulting is honored to receive the VMware Partner Digital Transformation Award in 2021, and we look forward to building on our successful and strategic partnership with VMware in the future.”

From modern IT software installations, data and analytics, information and cyber security to managed support services, Citrus Consulting works to help inform, explore and confirm user experience decisions and bring ideas to market that ultimately help clients transform their IT infrastructure from the inside out. With the team at professionals, enterprises can take advantage of expert technologists and problem solvers who apply human-centered design to drive customers’ business goals further to imminent success.

About Citrus Consulting:

A registered free zone (Dubai Internet City) company headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Citrus Consulting is a Technology Consultancy firm that helps ambitious change-makers define and validate their growth stories through technology. Across 3 Global Delivery Centres in the United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and India, the consultancy helps private, public and governmental organizations across the Middle East and Africa take the next step in their digital transformation journey. Citrus consulting as a whole complements its tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes.

About VMware:

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, networking and security, and digital workspace offerings provide a dynamic and efficient digital foundation to over 500,000 customers globally, aided by an ecosystem of 75,000 partners. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html.