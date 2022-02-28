SGO Forum to Focus on Cyber Security Advances for North America Utilities

SAN DIEGO, CA, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — Energy providers across the spectrum face the increasingly present threat of cyber attacks to their critical infrastructure from nation-state actors. These advanced persistent threat (APT) groups have the resources and support to mount attacks that are complex, orchestrated, and ever-more sophisticated. Utilities face the critical task of continually safeguarding key infrastructure from this kind of compromise and damage.

The Energy Cyber Security Forum, April 5-6, 2022 in San Diego, organized by the Smart Grid Observer, will offer a unique venue for utility professionals to network one-on-one with colleagues and share insights regarding cyber security best practices and lessons learned. The very latest technology advances will be examined in depth with an eye toward what works, what doesn’t, and how utilities can best move forward in the current environment.

“As the grid becomes more decentralized, it presents more potential entry points for cyber attack,” says Daniel Coran, program manager for the Forum. “This Forum is designed to help utilities zero in on these threats and implement the best, most cost-effective strategies for alleviating these vulnerabilities.”

Cyber security experts from the following organizations will be participating: Southern California Edison, SDG&E, Duke Energy, BC Hydro, EDF Renewables, Edison Electric Institute, Sandia National Laboratory, EPRI, Edison Electric Institute, Nevermore Security, Network Perception, Resilience, XONA, and more.

Topics to be covered include:

Preparing, responding, and recovering from a cyber security incident

Micro-segmentation: what is it and how to implement it

Challenges with securing remote operations for utilities

Implementing risk assessment and identifying top risks

IoT cyber resilience within the energy sector

Cyber security of DLT/blockchain-based OT networks

Policy and best practices for incident prevention

Moving beyond compliance to a wholistic OT cyber security stance

Latest trends and cyber threat developments affecting the U.S. utility industry

And more

An exclusive pre-conference drink reception and dinner will be held on April 5 for all registered attendees. The Forum will be conducted in-person, however attendees may participate virtually via GoToMeeting if their company’s travel policy does not yet allow for in-person attendance.

“The electric grid in North America is a prime target for advanced cyber attack,” says Coran. “This Forum provides a particularly useful venue in which utility professionals can network face to face and help the industry meet this growing challenge effectively as a whole.”

A limited number of complimentary passes to attend both days are available for utility cyber security employees (enter UTILITY when registering to obtain this pass*). For full information, visit smartgridobserver.com/energy-cyber-security

About SGO

The Smart Grid Observer (SGO) is an online information resource serving the global smart grid and green-tech market sectors. SGO delivers the latest industry news concerning key technology developments, deployment updates, standards work, business issues, and market trends driving the smart energy industry worldwide. SGO produces several conferences each year on topics such as microgrids, grid modernization, energy storage, electric vehicles, demand response, distributed energy resources, and more. To subscribe to our free weekly newsletter, visit www.smartgridobserver.com