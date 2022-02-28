Plan D Media is Offering Affordable SEO Solutions to Manufacturing B2B Units in Kolkata

Plan D Media – The Best Digital and SEO Agency

Kolkata, India, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — Plan D Media has established itself as one of the leading digital marketing and SEO companies in a very short time. Through its digital marketing solutions, the company aims at generating positive ROI for its clients. It offers the best SEO service to business houses and employs all kinds of techniques to enhance the visibility of a website and makes it easily accessible to the search engine.

Plan D Media uses various types of advertising tools like content marketing, PPC, social media marketing, and other online marketing tools to take its client company to the top rankings of the search engine. With its SEO services, this marketing agency intends to create an engaging, visible, and distinct brand experience.

This online marketing agency of Kolkata has come up with a holistic approach towards digital marketing with video solutions, brand identity, media solutions, and digital ads. The company always explores new avenues in the digital world to ensure that a business gets its desired result and achieves its goals successfully. With quality Search Engine Optimization service, Plan D Media intends to bring a business to the top ranks so that when a viewer searches for information that website appears on the top of the search engine result.

Different Services Offered at Plan D Media

The services offered by this best SEO agency of Kolkata are –

Content marketing

Digimax

Email marketing

Mobile app marketing

SMS marketing

Online lead generation

PPC management service

Video marketing

Social media management

Website designing and development

Know more about this company from its website at www.pland.in!

About the Company

Plan D is a 360-degree digital marketing agency that has 95% organic market success. The company offers a multi-disciplinary approach to digital marketing. This digital marketing agency makes effort and designs programs to enable its clients to achieve their goals in an affordable, efficient and measurable way. From PPC to SEO, this company aims at achieving the best results with a high ROI.

Contact Details

Plan D Media

Address:1A Trilok Nath Apartment, Kaikhali,

Kolkata, West Bengal 700136

Contact No.: 8334019666

Email: info@pland.in

Website: www.pland.in