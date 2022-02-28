Sales Of Medical Device Coatings Market Are Expected To Be Maximum At US$ 2 Bn By 2031

The coatings for medical devices market is expected to register high growth, especially as demand continues to rise across hospitals and healthcare facilities amid COVID-19 crisis, finds Fact MR in a recent study.

Healthcare centers around the world have been procuring increasing number of cardiovascular devices, catheters, ventilators, and other medical devices to ascertain no dearth of facilities as patient pool rises amid the ongoing pandemic. At the same time, there is immense focus on reducing the risk of hospital acquired infections (HAI).

These factors are among chief drivers of the market. According to Fact MR, the rising awareness regarding HAI has increased caution among masses, which has in turn positively affected demand for various antimicrobial coatings in medical devices.

Antimicrobial Coatings to Rise in Popularity

Increasing awareness about hospital-acquired infections and favorable research and funding environment have enabled antimicrobial coatings gain immense popularity. For instance, in 2018, the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention identified that about 1.7 million people hospitalized annually acquire health care-associated infections (HCAIs) while they are being treated for other health concerns. As a result, more than 98,000 patients (one in 17) die due to these infections.

Since there is a consistent rise in the number of hospital-acquired infections, the demand for antimicrobial coatings for medical devices is rising. This is driven by the need to inhibit or destroy growth of any microorganisms that can cause HCAIs.

The global Coatings for Medical Devices Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

