The Upsurge In Demand For Convenience Food And Ready-To-Eat Meals Is Fuelling The Growth Of The Reduced Fat Peanut Butter Market Globally

Reduced fat global peanut butter market is growing on the back of increasing health conscious population across the high potential regions. Innovation in products along with increasing demand has made sure that peanut butter market industry continues to execute competently in the future.

Conventional Reduced Fat Peanut Butter is a food paste or spread made from ground, dried peanuts. To alter the flavor or consistency, additives such as sweeteners, salts, or emulsifiers are added to peanut butter.

Conventional Reduced Fat Peanut Butter is served as a spread of toast, bread, or crackers. It is also used in multiple dishes and puddings, such as peanut-flavored granola, cookies, smoothies, crepes, brownies. Conventional Reduced Fat Peanut Butter is a decent source of energy that can be additionally utilized as a substitute for milk-based butter.

Approximately 1/3rd of the different food items in the Asia-Pacific region use peanuts as ingredients. Whereas in the United States, Western European countries, and Canada, consumption of peanut butter is the largest, with almost 90% of households consuming it.

Conventional Reduced Fat Peanut Butter: Market Segmentation

  • On the basis of nature, global Conventional Reduced Fat Peanut Butter market can be segmented as:

    • Organic
    • Conventional

  • On the basis of packaging, global Conventional Reduced Fat Peanut Butter market can be segmented as:

    • Bottles
    • Jars
    • Pouches
    • Other Packaging Type

  • On the basis of end use, global Conventional Reduced Fat Peanut Butter market can be segmented as:

    • Food and Beverage Processing Industry
    • Bakery & Pastry Shops
    • Confectionery Shops
    • Restaurants & Hotels
    • Household
    • Others

  • On the basis of distribution channel, global Conventional Reduced Fat Peanut Butter market can be segmented as:

    • B2B
    • B2C
      • Super Markets/ Hyper Markets
      • Convenience Stores
      • Specialty Stores
      • Online Retail
      • Others

Several Health Benefits Offered by Conventional Reduced Fat Peanut Butter is Anticipated to Bolster Market Growth.

Reduced Peanut butter is a healthy source of protein, fiber, vitamin E, and minerals such as magnesium, potassium, zinc, and calories from consumption. The global demand for Conventional Reduced Fat Peanut Butter is expected to experience strong growth during the forecast period, with these nutritional values derived from the consumption of fat-free peanut butter.

Consumers who are having products with less fat and calorie do not always have felling of fullness. But with Conventional Reduced Fat Peanut Butter customers can achieve both less fat consumption as well as a feeling of fullness.

Consumer disposable income is growing in both developed and developing countries. Customer habits are evolving which is resulting in new tastes and the launch of new blends and flavors. These are few significant factors that are expected to drive the growth of the global peanut butter market.

Furthermore, the upsurge in demand for convenience food and ready-to-eat meals which also provide nutritional value is fueling the growth of the Conventional Reduced Fat Peanut Butter market globally.

However, the high cost of peanut butter as compared to its potential substitute may hamper the growth of the global Conventional Reduced Fat Peanut Butter market during the foreseeable future.

Conventional Reduced Fat Peanut Butter Market: Key Player

Some of the key players driving the growth of market are

  • Procter & Gamble
  • Unilever
  • The J.M. Smucker Company
  • Hormel Foods Corporation
  • Boulder Brands Inc.
  • Skippy
  • Kraft Canada Inc.
  • Algood Food Company Inc.
  • Better’n Peanut Butter
  • Del Monte Food Inc
  • Peanut Butter & Co
  • Mrs. Miller’s

Conventional Reduced Fat Peanut Butter Market: Regional Analysis

North America has dominance in peanut butter market in terms of market revenue, with the United States acting as the growth driver in the region.

However, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for the global peanut butter market because of emerging economy nations like China and India, acting as drivers within the region.

The reduced fat peanut market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the Conventional Reduced Fat Peanut Butter market, including but not limited to: regional markets, ingredient, end-use, and distribution channel.

