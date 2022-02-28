Essential Things to Consider When Selecting a Lash Style at Wisp Lashes

Knoxville, TN, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — Extending your lashes is a great way to make yourself feel more beautiful and stand out. There are several things to consider when looking for the best eyelash extensions. Putting on lashes is the most exciting part of makeup. Numerous eyelash styles can make a significant difference in your overall appearance. False eyelashes attract attention to the eyes, appearing larger and brighter.

Things to be considered while selecting a lash style

Dramatic

If you’re starting with lashes, you probably want something that looks great but isn’t too dramatic. It may be difficult to maintain them regularly if they are too long or thick. After the first lash extensions, ask yourself if you like them, if you can keep them for a longer period, and how much you want to pay to keep them. You need to make sure that your eyelash extensions should go with your personality.

Classic Eyelash Extension

They are natural looking and straightforward extensions. However, applying takes nearly an hour and a half. If you have very sensitive lashes and want to incorporate them into your everyday office look, you should opt for classic eyelash extensions.

Volume Eyelash Extension

If you are tired of looking the same every day and want to change your look but don’t want too much exaggeration on your face, you can opt for 2D or 3D volume eyelash extensions.

Which style is the perfect suits for your eyes

You should consider your eye shape and brow shape when selecting the best lash style for your face. Finally, if your eyes are the most prominent feature on your face, you may want to style them with a classic set eyelash extension with varying lash lengths and widths for a natural yet glamorous look.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are numerous factors to consider when selecting an eyelash extension style. However, you can find the perfect look for you and your lifestyle by considering the various things. So, talk to your lash stylist about the different styles available and find the perfect and professional eyelash extensions look!