What are the Key Challenges Faced by Gold Fiducial Marker Manufactures – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

According to Fact MR's recent market research, sales of Gold Fiducial Markers to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Gold Fiducial Markers market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

The market study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Gold Fiducial Markers market.

The report provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

According to the Fact.MR study, pure gold fiducial marker will outsell all other product types in 2019, with an estimated valuation worth US$ 60 Mn by 2019. Greater reliability and superior stability are the prime factors responsible for escalating demand for pure gold fiducial marker. Fact.MR also unveils that competency of pure gold Gold Fiducial Markers to provide high-quality resolution is another key reason fuelling its buoyancy in the global market space.

While pure gold Gold Fiducial Markers continue to be profitable, demand for metal-based Gold Fiducial Markers is also foreseen to scale new heights owing to their ability in providing superior accuracy in target delivery of beam of radiation. Among all the end-users including hospitals, radiotherapy centers, and cancer research centers, sales of Gold Fiducial Markers are expected to witness a notable uptick in the radiotherapy centers with an anticipated valuation surpassing US$ 39 Mn in 2019. Escalating adoption to treat various forms of cancer or malignant tumor is the predominant reason fostering sales of Gold Fiducial Markers in radiotherapy centers.

Segmentation by Category

Product

Polymer Based Markers

Metal Based Markers

Pure Gold Markers

Liquid Based Markers

Modality

Photon Therapy

Proton Therapy

Tomotherapy

Cyberknife

Disease Site

Head & Neck

Breast

Lung

Abdomen

Prostate

Kidney

Cervix or Other Gynaecologic Organs

End User

Hospitals

Cancer Research Institutes

Radiotherapy Centers

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Gold Fiducial Markers sales are anticipated to surpass 100 Mn by 2019, registering an upswing from 93.9 Mn in 2018, according to a Fact.MR study. As Gold Fiducial Markers gain traction in parallel to rising incidences of various cancer forms affecting lung, prostate, abdomen and kidney, the growth potential of the market is set to witness a considerable rise. The escalating demand for Gold Fiducial Markers can be accredited to,

Growing adoption of radiotherapy devices by oncologists

Surging demand for IGRT and SBRT procedures

Versatility of Gold Fiducial Markers in effective diagnosis

Increasing rates of cancer across the globe

As per the Fact.MR study, the adoption of Gold Fiducial Markers for prostate cancer have been witnessing a persistent increase, driven by their ability in terms of seamless target precision. Thus, rising adoption of Gold Fiducial Markers as an effective tool for use in case of radiation treatment is fostering its popularity.

“Cancer survivors are increasingly opting for radio therapy procedures, either for primary management or for symptom control. This rise in embracement of radiotherapy as an effective methodology for diagnosis and management of cancer is substantially spurring sales of Gold Fiducial Markers”, Senior Analyst, Fact.MR

Competitive Landscape

The global Gold Fiducial Markers market is expanding fast. In order to survive in the cut-throat competition, key players are emphasizing on launching more quality products.

For instance,

Innovative Oncology Solutions launched its new range of Gold Fiducial Markers, such as SBRT Immobilization, Supine Breast & Thorax Positioning, and others, in 2020.

CIVCO launched its new extensive range of Gold Fiducial Markers, such as Solstice™ MR SRS Immobilization System, Monarch™ Vac-Lok™ Options, and others, in 2020.

The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

