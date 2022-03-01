Gandhi Institute is emerging as the Top Hotel Management College in Kolkata with Strong Faculty Team

Kolkata, India, 2022-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ — Gandhi Institute of Hotel Management is a center of excellence in India in hospitality management education. In Kolkata, it is emerging as the top hotel management college with a strong faculty team to boast of.

GIHM has eminent and experienced professionals who come with many years of academic experience and knowledge in the hospitality industry and can provide students with the best kind of preparation and training to set them on the path of success in the sector.

Backed by the knowledge and expertise of its faculty team, in the hotel management and tourism industry, GIHM has been creating senior executive and Middle managers with international and national accreditation. It is also producing many hospitality leaders who have ushered in many innovations in the international hospitality industry.

The founders and managers of this academic institution want to create a technical education center of world-renowned to import technical and management knowledge that can serve the requirements of the changing situations in the world of hospitality, other than making contributions in the customer service and hospitality Services. They have plans to set up more institutions of such kind across India to provide the new generation with more employment opportunities in the hospitality sector.

GIHM is among the few academic institutions out there that provide students with a complete job bond even in the modern job market that is experiencing a recession. With its 100 percent job bond, each and every student studying at this academic institution can get a desirable job after or even before he or she finishes the course. Barely after the completion of the undergraduate program, students can get a coveted job in their lap. It will be very useful for any fresher out there.

Students can get a desirable job right after or even before course completion and also get access to foreign placement if he or she wants it. This is possible due to the robust networking and hotel industry backup of this institution.

This strong backup is due to the steady industry interaction of GIHM. The institution goes to great lengths to ensure this with the help of a wide range of activities such as PR acts, seminars, and shows, due to special relations.

About Gandhi Institute of Hotel Management

With over 14 years of existence in India, Gandhi Institute of Hotel Management is one of the best and biggest academic institutions when it comes to hospitality education. It has a presence in Kolkata.

