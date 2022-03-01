Vision Statement of Tripsia’s Founder

Islamabad, ICT, 2022-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —Tripsia’s founder and CEO Hayan Zafar Tarakai, who is an emerging and ambitious entrepreneur recorded his mission statement for his newly launched hospitality platform in Pakistan. His mission statement is as follow:

“Pakistan has been named a top destination for 2020 by famous magazines such as Forbes and Condé Nast Traveler because of its mesmerizing natural beauty, cultural richness, and exceptional hospitality afforded to tourists. Tourism is a vital part of Pakistan’s economy and a substantial source of foreign exchange revenue. In 2020, the Pakistan tourism and hospitality industry was valued at over USD 20 billion, and the market is predicted to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 3% by 2026. However, the state of affairs in the tourism and hospitality industry in Pakistan have never been as commendable as the enormous potential it is often proclaimed of, due to innumerable problems and disruptions. These problems and inconsistencies are not only faced by the outbound tourism but also by the inbound tourism that is to say the troubles are encountered by both the foreign tourists and the local tourists equally whose ideal plans most often go in vain for which they spare a whole window from their busy and occupied lives. The cost is always greater for them than the benefit they look forward to.

I have also been the subject of the same cluttered circumstances that I experienced on my visit to Naran and Kaghan in the summers of 2019 – hotels, guesthouses and lodges overwhelmed leaving the tourists in such dire and helpless circumstances that they had to sleep in their cars. The booking and reservation systems have been obsolete and unreliable not vouching the customers for their anticipated accommodations.

The outbreak of COVID-19 caused a spike in information technology (IT) throughout the world. The term “digital transformation” has kept the globe linked, increasing internet usage and e-commerce adoption by 15-25% percent.

As an entrepreneur in the domain of information technology, after witnessing these disruptions in person, I decided to deliberate on launching this online marketplace to overhaul and integrate all the components involved in this industry technologically to facilitate and expedite the process of lodging, hoteling, car rentals and trip planning to facilitate not only the tourists and travellers but also the hotel owners and hospitality entrepreneurs by connecting them through this seamlessly functioning platform with 24/7 customer care support.

The vision behind Tripsia is to facilitate the customers and vendors through this online window so that the problems and inconsistencies can be eradicated at both ends. Hence, by virtue of this platform, I aim to give a huge boost to this industry so that it can meet its true potential to contribute to the social and economic prosperity of Pakistan so that the prestige and name that it upholds globally can be reclaimed and consolidated in the comity of nations.”