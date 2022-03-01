Health Consciousness Bolstering the Low Fat Beef Market 2032

Low Fat Beef: Market Outlook Prime source calories from meat and meat products are fats and proteins. Fat content in the beef is usually saturated fatty acids and have less content of polyunsaturated fatty acids, and thus, owing to a high concentration of saturated fatty acids brings intricate risks stimulating unhealthy lifestyle, cardiovascular diseases, and many more. The United States is anticipated to hold a significant market share owing to the established consumer base in the region. As The American Dietary Guidelines recommended limiting the intake of fat to less than 30% of the calorie consumption, consumers are ardently welcoming low fat beef in the regional market. China is anticipated to follow the United States in high consumption of low fat beef owing to the large population of non-vegetarians. With rising awareness among the population and a dedicated established consumer base for beef in countries of the Middle East and Africa, low fat beef is anticipated to witness high growth in the forecast period. Request for Sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6761

Health Consciousness Bolstering the Market Due to the rise in health consciousness, the consumer base has already started adapting several cooking methods, for instance, reduced use of oil and butter while cooking, avoid fried and high carb food. Coherent to this, a rise in demand for fortified food like low fat beef is spotted among the global population with the aim of achieving a healthy lifestyle as well as improved body function. A rising sedentary lifestyle among the urban population is allowing them to have very little time for mobility to shed that fat gained by sitting for long hours. Owing to this, consumers are opting for low-fat beef to optimize the nutrient content in the diet.

Manufacturers of Low Fat Beef Not Compromising with the Taste It is a preconceived notion that fat brings taste to the beef, but manufacturers now are marketing low fat beef as the beef with lean cut with no compromise in taste and hence giving the consumer a smart choice to make for a healthy lifestyle. Consumers are also inclined towards selecting marbled beef, which is a low fat beef with no external fat, thus gives the taste of fat without compromising nutritional value. Manufacturers are introducing novel fat replacers for low-fat beef to give the emulsifying effect to the processed meat. Healthy alternatives such as oat fibers are used to hold flavor volatiles and delay their release giving similar properties as high fat beef.

Growing Food Service Industry to Enhance Consumption of Low Fat Beef The food service industry including the fast food chain, café, restaurant, and others are all experiencing a hike in consumption of meat, however, growing demand for healthy foods among consumers is urging players of food service industry to include low fat beef in the menu. Many steakhouses are enhancing their menus with beef cut which are healthier and salad to complement the same. Steakhouses such as Outback Steakhouse and Lonestar Steakhouse are including such as low fat beef in their menus to address this growing demand.

Rising Demand of Grass Fed Low Fat Beef The U.S. Department of Agriculture has initiated a grass-fed beef program for small as well as very small producers, owing to the reason that grass-fed beef holds significantly less amount of fat as compared to grain fed beef. The nutritional content of the fat in grass-fed beef is also rich in omega-3 fatty acids than regular beef. Grass-fed beef contains a high source of various minerals, antioxidants, vitamins A and E that fight against cell damage and help develop stronger cartilage tissue and muscle. It is anticipated that consumers will show their inclination towards grass fed beef than grain fed beef as it contains significantly lower levels of saturated fats. It will have a great impact on the low fat beef market and thus will bring in a market shift in the forecast period.

Increasing Demand of Ready-to-Cook and Ready-to-Eat Low Fat Beef In developed as well as developing countries, the demand for processed food is rising among the consumers. Due to the face-paced lifestyle in the region, manufacturers are aiming to produce ready-to-eat or ready-to-cook low fat beef owing to the less time available for the population to cook. Ready-to-cook premixes of low fat beef are gaining more popularity compared to ready-to-eat as it gives a sense of customization and margin to alter the recipe or the final dish.

Low Fat Beef: Key Players JBS USA Holdings Inc.

Tyson Foods Inc.,

Cargill Meat Solutions Corp.,

SYSCO Corp.

Smithfield Foods Inc

National Beef Packaging Co. LLC

American Foods Group LLC

Perdue Farms Inc.

OSI Group LLC

Keystone Foods LLC

George’s Inc.

CTI Foods LLC

Greater Omaha Packing

Wolverine Packing Co.

West Liberty Foods LLC

Agri Beef Co are some of the key players of Low Fat Beef market.

Effective Supply Chain to Facilitate Growth of Low Fat Beef Market The rising number of cold storage and local slaughterhouses is opening novel opportunities in the low fat beef market. To facilitate the growth of the market, players are ensuring to minimize all the challenges that might occur in the supply chain such as challenges related to storage and preservation of low fat beef as increased production can only bring profitability to the manufacturers as they are able to channel the product safely to the market.

Manufacturers are Preparing to Address Growing Needs of Food Fortification The demand for low fat beef is anticipated to stay and thrive in the forecast period and is expected to bring in new and improved product offerings of low fat beef for the global market for instance low calorie or reduced calorie beef. Manufacturers have already started investing in developing designer foods to address demand from health conscious consumers.

Packaging of Low Fat Beef Storing and packaging of low fat beef needs special packaging as they tend to exhibit a larger amount of package purge than traditional beef. This wastage of packaging in low fat beef can be minimized with help of proper vaccumization of having an optimum temperature control system in place. The development of novel packaging technology will certainly facilitate the low fat beef market to grow at a considerable rate owing to reduced wastage in the distribution. Packaging developed especially for low fat beef, for instance, Franks and gas flush (MAP) packages perfectly suits the processed low fat beef as they do not let the accumulation of moisture. Manufacturers of low fat beef are keen for looking for such developments. The Low Fat Beef market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size.