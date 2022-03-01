Soaker Pads Market is to Develop Rapidly by 2031

Global Soaker Pads Market: An Overview

Soaker pads, also known as absorbent pads, are widely used in the retail packaging to reduce the effects of purge weight loss caused due to storage. Apart from that, soaker pads are also used for packaging protection. Purge formation is common in meats during display. Soaker pads enable enhanced visual appearance and consumer appeal by minimizing color loss and purge formation. Soaker pads are used by leading retail grocers across the globe. Soaker pads must be manufactured in line with established compostability standards. Soaker pads are accepted by retail grocers only if they are approved for full food contact. Apart from meats, soaker pads are also used for Asparagus and other food products to provide a constant supply of moisture. Manufacturers of soaker pads offer variety in terms of size and absorbency. Fast transforming landscape in the retail sector triggered by changing consumer habits is expected to force more soaker pads manufacturers to adapt with the growing demand for customizability. Product presentation is a key parameter which modern consumers use to screen products on display. Therefore, manufacturers of soaker pads have been making their products available in a variety of colors to boost their consumer appeal. The outlook for growth of the global soaker pads market is expected to be positive during the forecast period.

Request Sample Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2395

Global Soaker Pads Market: Segmentation

Globally, the soaker pads market has been segmented as –

On the basis of material type, the global soaker pads market is segmented as –

Polyethylene (PE)

Superabsorbent Polymer (SAP)

Nov-woven fabrics

On the basis of product type, the global soaker pads market is segmented as –

Hard pad

Soft pad

On the basis of end use, the global soaker pads market is segmented as –

Meat

Poultry

Seafood

Vegetables

Others

Global Soaker Pads Market: Regional Outlook

The North America soaker pads market is expected to be at the forefront of market growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the large and well-established retail sector in the U.S. and Canada. The soaker pads market in North America is largely consolidated, with Novipax and Paper Pak accounting for nearly 60 – 70% of the market value share. The Asia Pacific soaker pads market is expected to register high growth during the next ten years. Changing consumer shopping habits in countries in the region has been the key contributor to growth of the retail sector in the Asia Pacific. Furthermore, the demand for packaged food has grown in the past few years, and is expected to gain momentum as consumers are shifting towards packaged food consumption. The soaker pads market in Europe is unlike its North American counterpart, and has many small producers. Also, meat packaging in the Western Europe region is less centralized. The growth of the soaker pads market is expected to be moderate during the forecast period.

Request/View TOC- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2395

Global Soaker Pads Market: Key players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global soaker pads market are –

Novipax, LLC

Paper Pak Industries

Sirane Ltd.

Sealed Air Corporation

Flavorseal LLC

CoCopac Limited

Ma’s Group Inc.

Regional analysis includes –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Report Highlights:

A detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size regarding volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies for key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Report Analysis- https://www.factmr.com/report/2395/soaker-pads-market

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com