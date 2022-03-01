Harmonic Breathing: Find The Best Meditation Music Here!

Edinburgh, United Kingdom, 2022-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —Harmonic Breathing (https://www.harmonicbreathing.com) is one of the best breathing meditation music providers in the UK. The company aims to assist people in relaxing by making paced breathing exercises simple and pleasant through their services.

One of the features that Harmonic Breathing offers that users love is their resonance breathing. Through this feature, they can do slow-paced breathing that allows them to relax their body effectively. All they have to do is follow the rising and falling notes of the music that the feature plays. This website also offers other features, such as binaural beats that can greatly help reduce anxiety, according to some studies. This is because of the music this feature includes like rain, streams, rivers, and the ocean. When played back through headphones, these sounds produce a 3D stereoscopic feel of actually being in the location where the sound was recorded, as they have been captured using binaural recording methods. Their music has a soothing influence on the body and mind. For the same purpose, their services are designed to have low bass tones.

Moreover, Harmonic Breathing offers all of their features for free to everyone. This is to assist people who are dealing with issues, such as stress, anxiety, and sleeping problems. They will also donate all streaming royalties they receive from Spotify, Apple Music, and other music streaming platforms to Cool Earth, a non-profit that works with local communities to stop deforestation and the resulting climate change.

The outstanding service of Harmonic Breathing has made them one of the trusted breathing meditation music providers in the country. Tom, one of their satisfied listeners from Crieff, even gave them positive feedback, saying: “This is amazing! It was remarkable how quickly my breathing pattern set itself to the music, without having to think about it. I can drop two apps off my phone now and get rid of a load of notifications that I haven’t meditated for 3 months”!

Harmonic Breathing offers free music download and weekly tutorials on relaxing and having a better sleep through their newsletter. For interested parties, they can visit https://www.harmonicbreathing.com to know more about the products and services of the company.

About Harmonic Breathing

Harmonic Breathing provides the finest breathing meditation music in the United Kingdom. The company is led by Ben Gillett, which is the musician and founder of the company, and Dr. Sonia Madrid Cuevas, its clinical psychology advisor, and writer. The firm’s mission is to help individuals relax by making breathing exercises easy and pleasant through their free services. Their services feature resonance breathing, binaural beats, infrasonic bass, and binaural nature sounds, which greatly contribute to the relaxation of the body and mind as well as reduce anxiety. For enquiries, you can fill out the company’s contact form at https://www.harmonicbreathing.com/about. You can also call them on 0131 358 9775 or email hi@harmonicbreathing.com.