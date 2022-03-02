Get spellbound by timeless fireplace designs from Stone Fireplaces

This year the winter decided to cast a spell and linger for quite a time. However, as the white veil of the winter is enchanting the Earth, you can stay indoors and make your home cozy with a modern cast stone fireplace or a vintage fireplace mantel custom. Stone Fireplaces bring to you bewitchingly durable fireplaces that can be a delight for sore eyes. So, are you ready to make your pick from their exclusive collection of exquisite fireplaces?

Chicago, IL, 2022-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — Recently, when everyone started revamping their home at the dawn of a new year, real décor enthusiasts decided to stick with the old-world charm with fireplaces. However, if you are someone who prefers to harmonize the chords of modern and vintage, then a modern marble fireplace surrounds from Stone Fireplaces can be an excellent idea. They are just the right recipe for including jazz and class in your home. So, marble fireplaces have this distinguished appeal that beautifully complements every décor setting. They are ingeniously brilliant and they can glamorize your space by creating a sense of warmth and epiphany in your home.

Undoubtedly Christmas is the most beautiful time to have a fireplace in your home. But do you know how amazing it can be to have a fireplace all around the year? Stone Fireplaces have some amazing designs in a variety of materials that can be a treat for your space. You can get a French marble fireplace that creates a refined aesthetic in your home. The opulent intricacies with a bold choice of shades or neutral walls can look amazing. A fireplace can become the focal point of your home and as a spokesperson from Stone Fireplaces says: “there’s no love greater than the love of aesthetics.” So, did you start shopping for fireplaces yet?

About the Company

Stone Fireplaces is a high-end supplier of the finest marble fireplaces, precast surrounds, and cast stone mantels. The company has been in business for around two decades which reflects its premium quality. Fascinating designs and elegant craftsmanship in their products epitomize how elite their product range is. Ranging from ancient fireplaces that evoke awe from the vintage era to contemporary marble fireplace mantels you can get a myriad of upscale, lightweight, and easy to install fireplaces at Stone Fireplaces to escalate the feel of your home instantly.

