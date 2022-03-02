SimplyCast CEO Receives Paul Harris Fellowship Award

DARTMOUTH, Canada, 2022-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — SimplyCast’s President and CEO, Saeed El-Darahali has been awarded the Paul Harris Fellowship Award by the Rotary Club of Halifax Harbour.

The Paul Harris Fellowship award is an award presented by Rotary Clubs in recognition of recipients’ contribution and service to their community.

The award will be presented to recipients on April 20, 2022, during an event held at the Westin Hotel in Halifax.

Paul Harris was the founder of Rotary International in 1905. Since then, Rotary has grown into an organization of 1.2 million members in 35,000 clubs around the world recognized for its humanitarian service.

The award is presented to recipients in recognition of their contribution and service to their community and is one of Rotary Club’s highest honors. It accompanies a donation of $1,000 US or more, in the recipient’s name, to Rotary International’s Annual Program Fund, which supports Rotary’s world-wide programs.

Past recipients of the award include former U.S. president Jimmy Carter, astronaut James Lovell, former Secretary-General of the United Nations Javier Perez de Cuellar, and polio vaccine developer Jonas Salk.

“I am both honored and humbled by this recognition,” said SimplyCast’s President and CEO, Saeed El-Darahali. “I accept this award alongside some very worthy women who have all made substantial contributions to our community, and I am proud to join this distinguished and renowned fellowship.”

Mr. El-Darahali is devoted to his work with youth in his community and is involved in various youth-centric organizations such as Junior Achievement Nova Scotia, the Sobey School of Business, the Canadian Youth Business Foundation, and the Entrepreneurs with Disabilities Network.

“I am, and will always be, a strong advocate for Nova Scotia’s youth,” said El-Darahali. “My goal is to continue to provide them with opportunities to grow and succeed within this province and help them overcome any challenges that may be standing in their way.”

Alongside Mr. El-Darahali, 2022 recipients of the Paul Harris Fellowship award include Dr. Margaret Casey (founder, North End Community Health Centre); Mary Ann Crowley (realtor); Sharon Davis Murdoch (founder, Health Association of African Canadians); and Adrienne Malloy (past president, RCHH).

About SimplyCast

SimplyCast is an ISO 27001, 27017, and 27018-certified, leading provider of engagement software for organizations worldwide. Providing both emergency and non-emergency communication technology, SimplyCast offers 20+ communication tools and channels to help organizations maximize their efficiency. The company’s 360 engagement platform is a feature-rich solution combining marketing automation, inbound marketing, and interactive communication. With customers in over 175 countries, including many of the most recognized brand names around the globe in retail, non-profit and hospitality industries, SimplyCast provides organizations the ability to effectively reach customers on their preferred mode of communication.

About Rotary Club of Halifax Harbour

The Rotary Club of Halifax Harbour was created in 2021 after the decision to merge two well established Clubs – the Rotary Club of Halifax Harbourside and the Rotary Club of. Halifax. Today ours is a vibrant Club of more than 70 members, representing a broad range of backgrounds and professions. As a group, we are committed to doing good locally and internationally, to personal and professional growth and development, and to having fun in everything we do.