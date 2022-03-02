Sisemore & Associates’ Tulsa surveying firm benefits the Tulsa area

Tulsa, Oklahoma, 2022-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — Sisemore & Associates is one of the top Tulsa surveying firms with decades of experience in engineering and land planning Oklahoma. With services ranging from GPS survey Tulsa and 3D laser scanning to construction layout and UAV mapping, Sisemore & Associates is essential to both the private and public sector.

Each Sisemore & Associates surveyor technician in Tulsa, Oklahoma is skilled in land surveying, land planning, and civil engineering. By working with a wide range of professionals, including architects, engineers, and property developers, Sisemore & Associates is able to transform areas for the better. Because of their dedication to providing good service to yield the best results, Sisemore & Associates uses the highest quality GPS survey Tulsa technology.

As a Tulsa surveying firm that has worked with anyone from private homeowners to State and Federal agencies, Sisemore & Associates has the needed skill set to make any project a success. All of their projects, including their turnpikes, airports, and apartment complexes, are carefully planned to create safer and happier communities.

Anyone interested in learning more about Sisemore & Associates’ engineering and land planning Oklahoma services should visit their website or call (918) 665-8668.

About Sisemore & Associates: Sisemore & Associates, Inc. began in 1995 and is dedicated to providing the best possible surveying services. With over 25 years of professional experience, working with a Sisemore surveyor technician in Tulsa, Oklahoma guarantees quality service and accurate results through the use of state-of-the-art equipment.

Company: Sisemore & Associates, Inc.

Address: 6660 S Sheridan Rd, Ste 210

City: Tulsa

State: OK

Zip Code: 74133

Phone: (918) 665-8668