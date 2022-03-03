Juice innovation – from ingredients to finished products

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — FSL caters to the entire spectrum of the food and beverage industry, supplying food ingredients and commodities to manufacturers, dairy and agro commodities to traders and premium hospitality products to the HoReCa sector.

FSL has travelled the world for over three decades in search of the world’s finest ingredients manufacturers and has developed a global network of high-quality suppliers stretching across five continents allowing us to offer an entire basket of ingredients from various countries of origin.

FSL only associates itself with leaders in their respective fields and we ensure that every product we source is produced under the correct conditions and has passed our rigorous quality assurance criteria.

FSL’s Juice and Beverage Ingredients Unit designs new applications and solutions with an extensive palette of juice concentrates, NFCs, compounds, pulps, purees, dices, pastes and flavors sourced from the world’s leading manufacturers in their respective fields.

Our techno-commercial sales team is armed with finest acumen in the juice and beverage industry and combined with our flavor specialists and in-house application lab, enables our customers to conduct speedy trials, cost-engineer and innovate new products to keep them at the leading edge of this dynamic industry.

For over three decades, FSL has played a key role in developing pioneering and leading brands within the juice and beverage industry with the mission to empower our customer’s brands to a leadership position through our innovative solutions and technical support.

We offer full range of orange products (COJ, NFC, Orange Blends, Cells) in frozen and aseptic options from the world’s leading processors in Brazil. We can offer FCOJ ratios of up to 24 to our customers.

Our Partners: Citrosuco, Brazil

Red & White Grape Juice Concentrates

FSL’s portfolio offers Red and White Grape Juice Concentrates and their derivatives from the most reputable manufacturers in Europe and Latin America.

We offer White Grape Juice Concentrates (WGJC) from Spain and Argentina.

Our Partners: All Juice Med, Argentina / GAP Fruits, Spain / Kineta, Argentina

Apples, Berry & Pear Concentrates

We supply high quality Apple, Berry, Grape and Pear Juice Concentrates from our world-class partners with processing facilities in Europe and China.

Our Partners: Austria Juice, Austria and China.

Mango & Guava Range

FSL supplies Alphonso Mango Pulp, Totapuri Mango Pulp and Puree Concentrate, White Guava Pulp in aseptic, frozen packaging and cans from one of the most reputable and acclaimed producers of mango and guava in India.

Our Partner: Sungold Processed Foods, India.

Peach & Apricot Range

FSL offers delicious Peach and Apricot Dices, Puree and Halves from a world-renowned manufacturer in Greece.

Our Partner: Intercomm Foods, Greece.

Coconut Range

FSL represents the original creators of Coconut Water concentrate and the world’s leading producer of Coconut milk, Coconut Cream and Coconut Extract. These products are supplied in aseptic, concentrated and powder forms.

Our Partner: PT Pulau Sambu (Guntung), Indonesia.

Tropical Fruit Concentrates

FSL supplies a wide array of Tropical Fruit Pulps and Concentrates which include South American varieties of Palmer, Tommy and Manila Mango Puree Concentrate, Pink Guava Pulp and Persian Lime from Brazil and Mexico.

Our Partners: Citrofrut, Mexico / Vianectare, Brazil.

Fruit Compounds

FSL supplies a wide assortment of Fruit Compounds from leading manufacturing facilities in Europe and Egypt.

Our Partners: Austria Juice, Austria / Agrana Nile Fruit, Egypt / Medibel Belgium

Pineapple Juice Concentrates & Other Pineapple Variants

In association with one of the largest pineapple producers in the world, FSL offers a consistent and year-round supply of Pineapple Juice Concentrate, De-ionized Clarified Pineapple Concentrate, Pineapple Dices, Pineapple Slices, Pineapple Crush and Pineapple Tidbits from South East Asia.

Our Partner: PT Great Giant Pineapple, Indonesia.

FSL has dedicated three decades developing relationships and a global network of high-quality suppliers across the globe. These global partnerships allow us to offer a full basket of ingredients and commodities from various countries of origin and across all four seasons. FSL’s suppliers are leaders in their respective fields who possess state-of-the art facilities and immense technical experience.

To grow your business, you must offer unique and delicious products that will stand out and capture the attention of your customers. Our ingredients are all-natural and will give your product a delicious flavor without any additives. Visit our website to learn more about the ingredients we supply.