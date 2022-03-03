Women Making History – Meet International Jazz Singer Kimmie Horne!

DETROIT, USA, 2022-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — Women’s History Month is a time to reflect on the past and to celebrate the successes of women today. Detroit native Kimmie Horne is not just an international jazz singer. Not just the grandniece of legendary songstress Lena Horne — she’s an activist, innovator, mentor, and the only living female jazz singer with a festival to her name. Plans for this year’s award-winning, Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival are underway. The festival is a platform not only to entertain but give back to the community with family-oriented, healthy, activities. A 5K Walk/Run will kick off this year’s festival, followed by a Classic Car Show on August 6th in Southfield, Michigan. The following weekend musical entertainment begins along with vendor booths, food, and fun August 12 and 13. For updates on entertainment lineup and festival schedule, Like/Follow Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival on Facebook.

At last year’s festival, WJZZ radio host and civic activist Rosetta Hines made her final personal appearance to accept a Lifetime Achievement Award. “It was so special that she even made it to the event,” explains Horne, “but she was there, and lucid, and full of stories. I will forever value those moments together with ‘The Rose.’ She was an icon in the world of Detroit jazz.”

Kimmie will be reissuing her single “Feeling Good” later this month on all music platforms, to be used as the festival theme. After the swerves of the pandemic “Feeling Good” is a testament to persevering through tough times and maintaining optimism about the future. The future looks bright as Horne prepares to take The Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival to the Florida Keys later this year. Along with festival and music projects Horne is a brand ambassador for Varsity Lincoln in Novi and makes time for educational outreach in the city schools and summer programs. “It touches my heart to interact with children during career days and youth concerts and reminds me how important it is to carry the torch forward and encourage kids to explore music.”

Catch Kimmie Horne making history at these upcoming performances: honoring Sarah Vaughan in The Satin Doll Revue in April, at Dirty Dog Jazz Café in May, with The Temptations show in Grand Rapids on June 26, and on the Meadowbrook Music Series, July 14. Come check out The Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival in August!

For photos, interviews and booking email kimmiehorne@msn.com