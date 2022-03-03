Dista bags the prestigious ISO 27001:2013 Certification

Pune, India, 2022-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — Dista, an AI-enabled location intelligence platform, is happy to announce it has been awarded with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001: 2013 Certification. The certification specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, and maintaining an Information Security Management System (ISMS) within the context of the organization. Dista has received the prestigious certification after completing a series of extensive audits of its internal operation.

Shishir Gokhale, CEO and Co-founder, Dista, said, “Being awarded the ISO 27001 Certification is a testament to Dista’s dedication to keeping all client information secure at the highest level. It guarantees that our internal systems are flexible enough to grow seamlessly with our business. I am delighted to receive the certification and extremely proud of my team for this achievement”.

A company’s ISO 27001 accreditation verifies that it has defined and implemented best-practice information security processes. ISO 27001 compliance is an ongoing process that will result in continuous improvement of Dista’s ISMS.