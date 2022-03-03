CICO Group is Best Known for Quality Wall Crack Repair Products

New Delhi, India, 2022-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — CICO Group’s Crack Filler is the best solution for internal and external wall cracks. CICO wall crack repair products India is white cement-based polymer modified crack filler specially developed to fill cracks with a width of up to 4 mm in plastered surfaces on internal and external walls.

Excellent hiding.

Easy to apply.

Good workability.

Cost-effective.

Quick-drying.

Saves time.



No water curing is required.

Excellent bonding to the base plaster.

Highly water-resistant.

Smooth finish.

Can be used on the internal and external walls.

Can be used for vertical, horizontal and overhead applications.

It is comparable to the International world standards with complete equipment and high-end technology machines for its testing process. All products are tested as per parameters specified by the Indian housing board. The company also follows European and international standards for testing.

Started with a small step with a vision to be the most trusted worldwide Indian company by following best practices and by creating value have faced many obstacles along the way but have turned every obstacle into milestones. Started with manufacturing plant and till date have manufacturing facilities strategically located in all the four corners of India, that’s not all we are the 3rd Largest manufacturers of wall putty in India and are the largest exporter wall putty.

It’s in the DNA of every individual of Cico that individually we are one drop, together we are an ocean. Teamwork is the ability to work together toward a shared vision and direct individual accomplishment toward organizational objectives.

Cico is committed to providing good quality and reliable premixed products to the customer’s level of satisfaction. They take quality policy very seriously and ensure that the CICO Group team understands that their job affects product quality and quality control and, therefore, the success of CICO. Consistent customer satisfaction and continual improvement is ensured through the effective implementation of a Quality Management System in compliance with national and International Standards.

The CICO Group top waterproofing companies in India research and development team continuously works to keep consumer needs as the prime focus, innovates user-friendly products, and save time and resources. CICO has some brilliant innovative products in the construction material industry like color putty, ready-to-mix plaster, textures and adhesives that are easy to use on-site with minimal technical knowledge. CICO believes in satisfying the needs of the present without compromising the capacity of future generations, guaranteeing the balance between economic growth, care for the environment and social well-being.

