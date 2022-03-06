WHERE DO ACCESSIBILITY AND SEO OVERLAP AND HOW TO USE THEM TO YOUR ADVANTAGE?

Posted on 2022-03-06 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Toronto, Canada, 2022-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ — Web accessibility has become a significant topic of discussion in the last few years. Thanks to Google’s initiatives to make people aware of web accessibility, it has become a mandatory part of improving user experience.

The broad definition of accessibility ensures that a website’s content and functionalities are available to everyone. A significant benefit of accessibility is reaching a wider audience and attracting their attention in the long run. Hence, web accessibility is on the priority list of all savvy marketers in 2022.

On the other hand, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is an integral element of digital marketing. Businesses incorporate SEO into their websites to improve their organic ranking and make it visible to more internet users. 61% of global marketers have mentioned that improving SEO has powered up their organic presence.

Did you know that SEO and accessibility overlap on specific points? If you can improve your website’s accessibility, SEO will improve too.

Yes, that’s right! Let me take you through all the overlapping factors between web accessibility and SEO. So, let’s get started!

Click to Read More:  https://advancedbytez.com/where-do-accessibility-and-seo-overlap/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution