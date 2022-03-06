WHERE DO ACCESSIBILITY AND SEO OVERLAP AND HOW TO USE THEM TO YOUR ADVANTAGE?

Toronto, Canada, 2022-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ — Web accessibility has become a significant topic of discussion in the last few years. Thanks to Google’s initiatives to make people aware of web accessibility, it has become a mandatory part of improving user experience.

The broad definition of accessibility ensures that a website’s content and functionalities are available to everyone. A significant benefit of accessibility is reaching a wider audience and attracting their attention in the long run. Hence, web accessibility is on the priority list of all savvy marketers in 2022.

On the other hand, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is an integral element of digital marketing. Businesses incorporate SEO into their websites to improve their organic ranking and make it visible to more internet users. 61% of global marketers have mentioned that improving SEO has powered up their organic presence.

Did you know that SEO and accessibility overlap on specific points? If you can improve your website’s accessibility, SEO will improve too.

Yes, that’s right! Let me take you through all the overlapping factors between web accessibility and SEO. So, let’s get started!

Click to Read More: https://advancedbytez.com/where-do-accessibility-and-seo-overlap/