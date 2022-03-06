Cash Registers Ring at Olayer As It Again Becomes the Market Leader as Hair Dryer Manufacturer

DONG GUAN, CHINA, 2022-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ — Olayer has again become the leading choice for companies worldwide as a Private label flat irons and Hair curler manufacturer. That experience that it had gathered over the past couple of decades has propelled it to being the top choice to order high speed hair dryer, hair straightener and other hair styling tools from. This Chinese Hair dryer manufacturer is also popular for speedy delivery within the due date every single time.

Apart from selling world class hair styling tools, Olayer is also a top rated plastic mold manufacturer. This means that they have their own huge units where they manufacture plastic mold parts of their own instead of sourcing from elsewhere. This helps clients save on a huge sum of money compared to elsewhere in addition to getting to be a part of the manufacturing process from the beginning to the end, seeing with their own eyes the way their order is progressing.

“We have been integrating developing, molding, laboratory testing, product assembling, and exporting world class and latest hair styling tools for many years now. We have several patents on our products like ceramic Ion hair flat Iron, electric cold air ceramic Ion hair curler and many more. Since everything needed for manufacturing is available within the Olayer umbrella, we provide our products at the most reasonable prices in the market. Order with us, and trust us that we’ll make it your best decision. It’s our promise”, said the Marketing Manager of Olayer.

About Dongguan Olayer Technology Co.Ltd:

Dongguan Olayer Technology Co.Ltd. or Olayer is a Chinese-German multi-product company. It specializes in making hair straighteners, hair curlers and other electric hair tools at the most reasonable and affordable price. Olayer products are shipped across the world.

For more information, please visit https://www.olayer.com/

Media Contact:

Address:

China Address: Room 201, NO.22, Jufu West Road, YuanJiang Yuan , Changping Town, Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, China, 523000

Phone Number: +86 135 3080 1277

Germany Address: Ing.Buero Hans.Jürgen Kruse, Lehrer-Schroeder-Weg 12, 58093 Hagen, Germany

Tax Id: DE325582084

Contact Person: Mr. Hans-Juergen Kruse

Phone Number: +49 (0) 2334 92722 90

Email Id: kruse@olayer.eu

EMAIL Id: sales@olayer.com

Website: https://www.olayer.com/

