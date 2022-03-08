Take the Introduction to Battery Technology for Electric Vehicle Course by MakerMax

Vancouver BC, Canada, 2022-Mar-08 — /EPR Network/ — MakerMax’s BMS is a complete-featured lithium-ion battery management system that is specifically designed to meet the demanding requirements of protecting and managing battery packs for electric vehicles (EV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV), and hybrid vehicles (HEV) with automotive grade quality.

Introduction to Battery Technology for Electric Vehicles

In this EV Battery Masterclass, you will get a complete overview of electrochemistry, Battery terminologies, Mathematical modeling, Battery management system, Charging and discharging for EV application, and thermal management.

0% EMI Option Available

Domain: HEV

Pre-requisites: Mechanical, Automotive, Electrical and Electronics Engineers

EV Battery Online Courses will get a complete overview of electrochemistry, battery terminologies, Mathematical modeling, battery management system, charging and discharging for EV applications, and thermal management. You will learn about lithium-ion battery systems, chemistry, modeling, and management systems & cooling. Battery management courses are beneficial to students and working professionals at the beginning stage of learning about the battery system of electric & hybrid electric vehicles.

Get a 1-on-1 demo to understand what is included in the course and help you from a skilled sales consultant. The demo session will allow you to enroll in this course with a clear vision and confidence.

WHO IS THIS COURSE FOR?

Students of Mechanical, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics Engineering

For freshers looking to gain knowledge on Battery Management Systems in EV and HEV

Professionals in the automotive industry are looking for an overview of electrochemistry, battery terminologies, Mathematical modeling, Battery management system, charging and discharging for EV application, Thermal management, etc.

SOFTWARE COVERED

MATLAB

MATLAB is a high-performance language for technical computing. It integrates computation, visualization, and programming in an easy-to-use environment where problems and solutions are expressed in familiar mathematical notation.

SIMULINK

Simulink, developed by MathWorks, is a graphical programming environment for modeling, simulating, and analyzing multi-domain dynamical systems.

Introduction to Battery Technology for Electric Vehicles is the perfect course for you to help shape the world’s future. The course will give you an understanding of electrochemistry, battery management systems, mathematical modeling, and battery-related terminology, charging and discharging mechanisms used in electric vehicles, thermal management, and how they are relevant to modern lithium-ion battery packs.

EV Battery certification courses are one of the best online battery technology courses for students with mechanical, automotive, and electrical engineering backgrounds, as the field is new. The demand for professionals is much higher than the number of candidates available.

This battery management system online course is primarily designed for students from mechanical, automotive, electrical, and electronics branches of engineering. These students are the ones who can benefit the most from the course as it is directly related to the electronics and automotive industries.

Makermax

shrutitir0256@gmail.com

https://goo.gl/maps/R7rSATfZMve2JUN59

1190 Haro St, Vancouver, BC V6E 1Y5, Canada