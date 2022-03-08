Sensomatic Supplies High-Precision Load Cells that Meet Global Standards and Best Practices

Sensomatic, the leading manufacturer and exporter of load cells, has garnered credibility and customer support for delivering high-precision products. As one of the best load cell suppliers in the world, Sensomatic adheres to global benchmarks for innovation, quality, and consistency. Their unique designs help industrial buyers across different sectors and ensure a high level of customer loyalty towards this renowned company.

Chennai, India, 2022-Mar-08 — /EPR Network/ — Sensomatic is an Indian company with top-notch design and manufacturing competencies. The company focuses on developing high-precision sensing devices for measuring forces and weights. In addition to their industry-leading portfolio of load cells, they also supply mounting hardware and associated electronic products for seamless applications. The Sensomatic range is reputed for its diversity and quality. The company sells variants like compression load cells, shear beam load cells, weighbridge load cells, and more. They create multiple options under each category to help customers find the specifications they need. In addition, Sensomatic also offers custom load cells according to the unique needs of users. The company’s focus on total quality management ensures the creation of high-functioning devices that serve multiple industries. Sensomatic provides replacement warranties and extended warranties on select products to protect customers from defects. Their impeccable customer service and unwavering focus on quality help them convert loyal buyers.

A team member from Sensomatic stated that “We have state-of-the-art manufacturing locations and a highly resourceful R&D team to create top-notch load cells. Our team creates stainless steel load cells, nickel alloy load cells, and bespoke solutions to match diverse industry needs. We prioritise timeliness and consistency while delivering these high-quality instruments.”

Sensomatic delivers the best load cells in Asia with a strong focus on quality assurance. The company follows global standards and international benchmarks to ensure optimal quality levels.

About the Company

Sensomatic has had a longstanding reputation for supplying high-precision load cells since 2004. The company started with a manufacturing facility in Phursungi, Maharashtra. Since then, Sensomatic has expanded its footprint and maximised its reach. They maintain a competitive pricing strategy on their high-quality products to drive customer satisfaction and growth.

Address: No. 2/675, Ranga Reddy Garden, Neelankarai, Chennai – 600041, Tamil Nadu, India.

Website: https://sensomaticloadcell.net/

Contact: + (91)730 571 6667, 988 486 9600

Email: sales@sensotechindia.com, sensotechindia@gmail.com