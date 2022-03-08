KL Software Technologies Inc (“KLST”) will be at Legalweek 2022

Meet us at Legalweek 2022 Booth #2118

Posted on 2022-03-08 by in Software, Technology // 0 Comments

KL Software Technologies Inc

NEW YORK, USA, 2022-Mar-08 — /EPR Network/ — KL Software Technologies Inc (“KLST”) is excited to participate in Legalweek 2022, which is being held in New York Hilton Midtown from March 8th to 11th, 2022.                      

 

KLST Digital Services is trusted by 17+ Am Law firms & 20+ mid-sized firms to build modern digital workplace solutions using SharePoint 2019/SharePoint Online (for Firm Intranet & Extranet build), Microsoft 365 & Azure, Microsoft Power Platform, Microsoft Cognitive Services, DocuSign eSignature Services, Full Stack & Hybrid Mobile app dev, and Cloud Migration.  

 

Here is a quick preview of our AI-powered software solutions for law firms on display at our Booth #2118: 

  • KLoBot – A DIY no-code Legal Chatbot Builder.
  • netDocShare – View, Add, Edit, Sync & Search NetDocuments content in SharePoint & Teams.
  • imDocShare – View, Add, Edit, Sync & Search iManage Work Server / Cloud content in SharePoint & Teams.
  • Legal101 – A Ready-to-Use Modern “SharePoint” Law Firm Intranet.

 

Get an Insider Sneak Peek here – https://klstinc.com/whyklstforlegal/

 

See you at Legalweek 2022! 

 

