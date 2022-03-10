Alloy 20 Round Bar Manufacturer And Their Various Products

What is Alloy 20 ?

Mumbai, India, 2022-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Alloy 20 is an austenitic stainless steel containing less than 50% iron developed for applications involving sulfuric acid. Its corrosion resistance also finds other uses in the chemical, petrochemical, power generation, and plastics industries.

Alloy 20 resists pitting and chloride ion corrosion, better than 304 stainless steel and on par with 316L stainless steel. Its copper content protects it from sulfuric acid. Alloy 20 is often chosen to solve stress corrosion cracking problems, which may occur with 316L stainless. Alloy of the same name with the designation “Cb-3” indicates columbium stabilised. Alloy 20 Round Bar is a super-austenitic stainless alloy developed for maximum corrosion resistance to sulfuric acid and other aggressive environments not suitable for typical austenitic grades.

The Following Are Various Products Available:

Round Bars

Sheets And Plates

Pipes And Tubes

Forged Circle And Rings

Pipe Fittings

Flanges

Fasteners

Fillers Wire

