WEPACK rescheduled to July 13-15, 2022

Shenzhen, China, 2022-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — WEPACK (World Expo of Packaging Industry), the 7-in-1 mega show which includes SinoCorrugated South 2022, SinoFoldingCarton 2022, SinoPaper South 2022, Intralogistics and Process Management Expo 2022 (InMAT), Digital Printing Technology Expo 2022 (DPrint), Food Pack & Tech 2022, and China Packaging Container Expo 2022 (PACKCON), was postponed from its original April date and will now take place from July 13th to 15th 2022, in Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao’an New Exhibition Hall).

As a globally awaited event, WEPACK will cover the entire packaging industry chain and its latest trends due to skyrocketing demand. WEPACK is expected to gather a total of 1,500+ qualified exhibitors and 120,000+ trading buyers, both from online to offline platforms, on a 160,000 sqm exhibition area. During the said event, WEPACK will also launch hybrid programs such as the Online Matchmaking (Target Attendee Program – TAP), Online Guided Tour, Running Man, Exhibitor Live Streams, Exhibitor Interviews, and Industry Webinars, to create a communication channel bridging exhibitors and online audiences, offering overseas visitor opportunities to understand and engage in the global packaging market, keep abreast of the latest products and technologies in the post-pandemic era.

WEPACK and its series of packaging exhibitions, as a grand gala in the packaging industry every year, have received extensive attention nationwide and even globally. The host team, RX (Reed Exhibitions), has rich exhibition experience and the capability to deal with emergencies. The health and safety of all participants during the exhibitions have always been RX’s primary concern, and the organizer has great confidence in bringing participants a safe, healthy, and fruitful industry gala in 2022. For more information, visit the official website.