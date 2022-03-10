Internet Marketing Service

Singapore, 2022-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Best Digital Marketing Services. Existus is a leading digital agency in Singapore delivers affordable internet marketing services to build a strong online presence that can take your business to the next level.

Digital marketing benefits businesses of all sizes by giving access to the mass market at an affordable price. Unlike TV or print advertising, it allows truly personalised marketing. Digital marketing also comes with a number of challenges you should be aware of.

Advantages of digital marketing

The main advantage of digital marketing is that a targeted audience can be reached in a cost-effective and measurable way. Other digital marketing advantages include increasing brand loyalty and driving online sales.

The benefits of digital marketing include:

Global reach – a website allows you to find new markets and trade globally for only a small investment.

Lower cost – a properly planned and well targeted digital marketing campaign can reach the right customers at a much lower cost than traditional marketing methods.

Trackable, measurable results – measuring your online marketing with web analytics and other online metric tools makes it easier to establish how effective your campaign has been. You can obtain detailed information about how customers use your website or respond to your advertising.

Personalisation – if your customer database is linked to your website, then whenever someone visits the site, you can greet them with targeted offers. The more they buy from you, the more you can refine your customer profile and market effectively to them.

Openness – by getting involved with social media and managing it carefully, you can build customer loyalty and create a reputation for being easy to engage with.

Social currency – digital marketing lets you create engaging campaigns using content marketing tactics. This content (images, videos, articles) can gain social currency – being passed from user to user and becoming viral.

Improved conversion rates – if you have a website, then your customers are only ever a few clicks away from making a purchase. Unlike other media which require people to get up and make a phone call, or go to a shop, digital marketing can be seamless and immediate.

Together, all of these aspects of digital marketing have the potential to add up to more sales.

Disadvantages of digital marketing

Some of the downsides and challenges of digital marketing you should be aware of include: