Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market: Asia-Pacific Region is Projected to Expand at a CAGR Value of 7.0% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market

According to Fact MR's recent market research, sales of Ocular Drug Delivery Technology to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Ocular Drug Delivery Technology market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

The market study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Ocular Drug Delivery Technology market.

The report provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

Market Insights of Ocular Drug Delivery Technology, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market.

Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market Segmentation Fact.MR has studied the global ocular drug delivery technology market with detailed segmentation on the basis of technology type, formulation type, disease type, end-user and region. Technology Type Topical

Ocular Inserts: Non-erodible Erodible

Iontophoresis

Intraocular Implants: Biodegradable Non-biodegradable

In-Situ Gel & Punctal Plugs

Others Formulation Type Solution

Suspension

Emulsion

Liposomes & Nanoparticles

Ointment Disease Type Glaucoma

Diabetic Retinopathy

Dry Eye Syndrome

Macular Degeneration

Diabetic Macular Edema

Cataract

Others End-user North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America000

"This taxonomy prepared is confidential and intended exclusively for the individual or entity with whom it is being shared."

Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market Key Players

The global ocular drug delivery market is consolidated, consisting of a limited number of market players. However, the market is poised to become fragmented, owing to collaboration and acquisition strategies adopted by leading players. The prominent market players are Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., Alimera Sciences, Allergan plc, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (Bausch Health Company), Inc., and Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Specific research and development in ocular drug delivery technologies is an important approach adopted by the leading market players.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Bausch & Lomb, Inc.) is a leader in the ocular drug delivery market. It specializes in a number of ophthalmic drugs for a number of conditions. These include glaucoma, conjunctivitis, uveitis and cataracts.

Its brands are Bepreve, Istalol, Besivance, Alrex and Zylet. In 2017, the company announced the introduction of Biotrue ONEday, daily disposable contact lenses for Astigmatism. Another market leader, Santen pharmaceuticals, specializes in corneal and retinal diseases such as Dry Eyes, Uveitis, AMD and Diabetic Retinopathy, and Glaucoma. Its products include Tafluprost, Ciclosporin, Sepetaprost and Carotuximab.

Key Takeaways of Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market Study:

By technology, topical drug delivery is set to dominate the market, capturing nearly half of the market share. Affordability and introduction of emulsion and suspension forms are attributed as key growth drivers. The topical drugs segment is close behind, expanding 1.4x. The long-term effectiveness and precise drug delivery are important growth drivers.

By formulation type, solutions are anticipated to capture the majority share, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global ocular drug delivery technology market. High production volume, high-patient compliance and cost-effectiveness are important growth levers.

By disease type, macular degeneration is set to dominate the global ocular drug delivery technology market. This is followed by diabetic retinopathy. Each segment is poised to account for more than one-fifth of the market share. The rising prevalence of the diseases is the main driver behind the growth of these segments.

By end-user, hospitals are poised to account for a major chunk of the market. This is attributed to the availability of trained and qualified personnel and well-equipped healthcare facilities. Moreover, technology integration in hospital systems is also set to brighten the growth of the segment.

By region, North America shall retain market dominance, attributed to the presence of key manufacturers and rising visual impairment cases. A market share of more than half is anticipated for the North American Market. Trailing behind is the Asia-Pacific, anticipated to generate substantial growth opportunities. Advancement of research grants, increasing prevalence of cataract and uveitis and presence of key players shall augment growth. The Asia-Pacific region is set to expand a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Ocular Drug Delivery Technology’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Ocular Drug Delivery Technology’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Ocular Drug Delivery Technology market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Ocular Drug Delivery Technology market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Ocular Drug Delivery Technology demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Ocular Drug Delivery Technology market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Ocular Drug Delivery Technology demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Ocular Drug Delivery Technology market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Ocular Drug Delivery Technology: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Ocular Drug Delivery Technology market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Ocular Drug Delivery Technology, Sales and Demand of Ocular Drug Delivery Technology, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond.

