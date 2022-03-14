Sales of Life Jacket Market is Expected to Surpass a Value of over US$ 2,500 Mn by 2031 End

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Life Jacket market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Life Jacket

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Life Jacket. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Life Jacket Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Life Jacket, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Life Jacket Market.

Considering the rising importance of player safety in sporting events, particularly in watersports, the demand for protection gear such as life jackets is gaining momentum. Over the years, life jackets have emerged to become a prerequisite in majority of watersport categories such as kayaking or river rafting.

A recently-published report by Fact.MR reveals that the global life jackets market will soar at a moderately steady pace, reaching a value of more than US$ 2,500 Mn by the end of forecast period, 2017-2022.

Competition Tracking

The report has also profiled leading manufacturers of life jackets in the global market, which include

Jarden Corp

Stormy Lifejackets Pty Ltd.

Mustang Survival Corp.

Johnson Outdoors Inc.

Kent Sporting Goods Company Inc.

Hansen Protection AS

Safety and Survival Systems International Ltd.

Viking Life-Saving Equipment A/S

Survitec Group Limited

Market Taxonomy

Product Type 7lbs Inherent Life Jackets

7lbs-15.5lbs Inherent Life Jackets

15.5lbs-22lbs Inherent Life Jackets

22lbs Inherent Life Jackets

22.5lbs-34lbs Inflatable Life Jackets

34lbs Inflatable Life Jackets End-User Watersports

Day Sailing

Fishing

Offshore Sail

Offshore Power

Paddle sports

Commercial Vessels Material Type Foam

Nylon

Plastic Distribution Channel Hypermarket/Supermarket

Departmental Stores

Online Retail

Sport Stores

Others

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Highlights of the Forecast Study

Increasing participation of European sportsmen in global watersports events is observed to among key factors driving the sales of life jackets across this region. In addition to this, higher proximity to some of the world’s safest beaches and water bodies has made life jackets a key maritime commodity across Europe. By the end of 2022, Europe will emerge as the largest market for life jackets in the world, contributing to more than US$ 770 Mn in revenues.

Demand for life jackets in the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is also expected to gain traction. Against this backdrop, the APEJ life jacket market will also witness promising growth owing to higher proclivity of life jacket manufacturers towards setting up production units in countries such as China, South Korea and India, among others. The densely-populated APEJ region also facilitates a large consumer base for life jackets, revenues from which are expected to account for more than one-fourth share in the global life jacket market through 2022.

North America’s life jacket market, on the other hand, is expected to witness a moderately steady growth at 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Lightweight life jackets are emerging as sought-after products, but manufacturers are compelled to retain the effectiveness of these jackets while trimming their weights. In 2017, inherent life jackets weighing between 15.5-22 lbs will account for around one-fifth share of global revenues. Likewise, 7-15.5 lbs inherent life jackets will also witness a similar share on global market revenues through 2022.

Watersports will be among the most attractive end-use segments in the global market for life jackets. Between 2017 and 2022, life jackets sold for their use in water sports will rake an incremental opportunity of nearly US$ 150 Mn.

A majority of life jackets manufactured in the world are currently being made from foam materials. However, environmental risks of procuring foam polymers and their non-biodegradable nature will limit their use in the future. Towards the end of the forecast period, global revenue share accounted by sales of life jacket made from foam materials will witness a considerable decline.

The report also projects sports stores and departmental stores as two lucrative distribution channels for life jackets, revenues from which will account for around half of global market value throughout the forecast period.

The report has also profiled companies such as Stormy Lifejackets Pty Ltd., Jarden Corp., Mustang Survival Corp., Kent Sporting Goods Company, Inc., Johnson Outdoors Inc., Hansen Protection AS, Viking Life-Saving Equipment A/S, Safety and Survival Systems International Ltd., and Survitec Group Limited as key players in the global life jacket market.

